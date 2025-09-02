Woman, two children found dead

GUJAR KHAN: A woman, her daughter and son were found dead in their beds on Monday morning under mysterious circumstances in Arhaa village in the jurisdiction of Mangla police station of Jhelum,the police said.

According to SHO Mudassar Abbas, a relative of victims informed the police that Hajira Ishtiaq, 32, her son Qasim Mahmood, seven and Zainab Mahmood, five, were found lying dead.

According to police, the forensic team was busy collecting evidence and shifted the bodies to JhelumDistrict Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.

ASI Jameel, a member of investigating team told Dawn that Sohail Mahmood was a taxi driver and his cell phone was going off. The SHO Mudassar Abbas said that the tragic incident would be probed from all aspects to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

The police have registered an FIR under section 302 PPC against Sohail Mahmood, over the complaint of his in-laws who have expressed their suspicion his wife and two kids might have been poisoned.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025