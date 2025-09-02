One killed as mortar shell hits house in Bajaur

BAJAUR: A man was killed and another injured when a mortar shell fired from an undisclosed location hit a house in the restive Lowi Mamund tehsil here on Monday.

The incident occurred in Laghari area, killing Mohammad Yar on the spot and injuring Abdul Basir.

A day ago, a mortar shell landed in a house in Badan Shah Kallay area of War Maund tehsil, injuring four children.

Jamaat-i-Islami local emir and Bajaur Aman Jirga chief Sahibzada Haroon Rashid expressed sorrow over the incident and said the deceased was his party’s activist.

In a post on his Facebook page, Mr Rashid said Mohammad Yar who was martyred in the mortar shell attack was a “dedicated servant of our party’s Almarkaz-i-Islami in Inayat Kallay.”

He said the party was deeply shaken by the death.

The JI leader prayed for the deceased and his family.

