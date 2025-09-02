CM Murad urges Centre to devise climate change policy as flood approaches

• Sindh is prepared for inflows of up to 910,000 cusecs at Guddu Barrage: Murad

• Says every embankment is being monitored round the clock by trained staff

• Briefs Bilawal on measures to cope with ‘super flood’

KARACHI: Reiterating that his government is fully prepared to handle the anticipated ‘super flood’ with inflows between 800,000 and 1.1 million cusecs, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged the federal government on Monday to formulate a comprehensive climate change policy.

The CM said this while addressing a press conference after reviewing the flood situation at the Provincial Flood Control Room at the New Sindh Secretariat.

Accompanied by Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon and Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, the chief minister said that his current priority was ensuring Sindh’s safety over the next 10 to 15 days. “But nationally, we must develop a comprehensive policy to tackle climate change,” he added.

He said the issue of climate change is an undeniable reality. “We must acknowledge that the impacts of climate change are extremely dangerous,” he stressed.

‘Up to 1.1m cusecs to reach Guddu Barrage by 5th’

The CM said that four days ago 1.077m cusecs of water had reached Qadirabad Barrage in Punjab. He explained that water from the Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers converges at Panjnad before merging into the Indus at Kot Mithan.

“Currently, around 250,000 cusecs from Ravi, 350,000 cusecs from Sutlej and 200,000 cusecs from the Indus are combining with Chenab flows, and all this water eventually reach the sea through the Indus,” Mr Shah added.

He said that the National Disaster Management Authority had forecast 800,000 to 1.1m cusecs would reach Guddu Barrage by Sept 5. “Anything above 900,000 cusecs is declared a super flood,” he warned.

He said that the provincial government was fully prepared to handle water flows between 800,000 cusecs and 1.1m cusecs, as every precautionary measure in place to mitigate the impact of the anticipated “super flood”.

Mr Shah recalled that during the 2010 super flood, Guddu Barrage saw an inflow of 1.148m cusecs. “Recently, 550,000 cusecs passed through Guddu Barrage and today, we are prepared for up to 910,000 cusecs,” he said.

Preparations in place

Talking about flood preparations, Mr Shah said every quarter-mile of embankments now has a round-the-clock monitoring camp with 16 staff members trained to respond immediately.

“Sensitive points have been fortified with machinery and other arrangements,” he said, adding that special focus had also been placed on the KK Bund to ensure its protection.

He added that his government had secured the embankments. “After the 2010 floods, we raised them significantly, by around six feet,” he said.

“Our foremost responsibility is to protect human lives, livestock and our barrages,” he said.

He said that 192 rescue boats had been deployed and relief camps set up to accommodate those affected. “Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to respond swiftly to any emergencies,” he assured.

Bilawal briefed

Later, the CM called on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and briefed him on the flood situation According to a PPP press release, the meeting was held at the Bilawal House, where senior leader Faryal Talpur was also present.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari directed the CM to take all necessary precautionary measures to assist people who may be affected by the floods and to further enhance the monitoring system for floodwaters and their impact.

He also emphasised that Sindh ministers, along with PPP office-bearers and workers, must stand shoulder to shoulder with the people during this difficult time.

The CM assured the party leadership that the provincial government was fully prepared to tackle the floods and effectively manage the situation that may follow in their aftermath.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025