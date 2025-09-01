Army, navy mobilised as Sindh prepares for ‘super flood’

• Saving humans and cattle comes first, water infrastructure later, says CM Murad

• Visits Guddu and Sukkur barrages, says handling 900,000 to one million cusecs will be extremely challenging

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said the provincial government, with the support of the army, navy and Rangers, was fully prepared to deal with what he described as the looming “super flood” in the Indus river.

Talking to the media during his visit to the Sukkur and Guddu barrages, the CM said that the provincial government’s foremost priority is to protect human lives and livestock, followed by safeguarding the province’s three major barrages.

“We have devised a comprehensive strategy for a super flood [when inflows are recorded at 900,000 cusecs or more]. First, we will save people and cattle, then ensure the safety of Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri barrages,” he said.

The chief minister explained that water levels in the Ravi was rising and were being closely monitored, as inflows from Trimmu would reach Sindh in about five days via Panjnad. “By tonight, Trimmu may touch its highest point, which will give us a clear estimate of how much water Sindh will receive,” he said.

The CM said mapping had already been completed to identify vulnerable villages. “We know exactly which areas will be affected at different water levels — 500,000 to 700,000 cusecs, 700,000 to 900,000, or even beyond. If inflows cross 900,000 cusecs, over 200,000 people may be impacted,” he warned.

He noted that Sindh’s terrain poses greater risks than Punjab’s. “In Punjab, designated breaches allow water to return quickly to the river. But Sindh lies below river level, so once water spreads, it does not recede easily,” he explained.

On the embankments, he highlighted six sensitive locations on the Right Bank of the Indus. “KK (Kashmore-Kandhkot) Bund is particularly vulnerable, while on the Left Bank, Shank Bund is structurally weak and may not withstand 800,000 to 900,000 cusecs. Still, our top priority is to protect it,” he stressed.

Recalling past floods, the chief minister said the inflows of 1.1 million cusecs had passed from Guddu Barrage in 2010. “This time, even 900,000 to one million cusecs would be extremely challenging. On Aug 24, 550,000 cusecs had already flowed through Guddu, which touched embankments and damaged crops in some areas. If inflows remain limited, losses will be manageable, but crops may still not survive,” he observed.

The CM was briefed by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Minister Makhdoom Mahboobzaman on flood preparedness at Guddu and Sukkur barrages, where water flow may cross 900,000 cusecs.

According to the briefing, 15 districts, 167 UCs and 1,651 villages could be affected in case of a “super flood”, endangering over 1.63 million people (273,148 families).

The chief minister told the media that 948 relief camps have been set up, mobile health units are functional, and the PDMA has established medical camps with essential medicines, including anti-snakebite vaccines.

“Pakistan Navy, Army and Rangers are fully coordinating with us. Around 192 rescue boats are already deployed in katcha areas,” he added.

He assured that cooked food would be provided at relief camps and that houses destroyed in riverine areas would later be rebuilt on higher ground.

The CM said all ministers, MPAs and officials had been deployed on flood emergency duties, while security arrangements were being ensured with the help of the Corps Commander and DG Rangers.

He added that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was in constant contact, President Asif Ali Zardari had been issuing directions, and provincial party president Nisar Khuhro had mobilised workers.

He was accompanied by provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah and Jam Khan Shoro, while Mukesh Chawla joined him at Guddu and Mohammad Bux Khan Mahar at Qadirpur-Ghotki.

Inspects water flows, embankment conditions

Earlier, the chief minister visited the Guddu and Sukkur barrages to review water flows, embankment conditions, and ongoing rehabilitation projects.

At Guddu Barrage, Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro and Secretary Irrigation Zareef Khero told the CM that the rehabilitation and modernisation project, launched in 2017, had achieved 72.6 per cent physical and 78.6pc financial progress. The project, being executed by China’s New Era Development Group, is now expected to be completed by March 2026.

The chief minster directed that the project must be finished within the revised timeline without compromising on quality.

During his visit to Sukkur Barrage, the chief minister reviewed the Sindh Barrages Improvement Project (SBIP), funded jointly by the Sindh government and the World Bank.

The CM was told that work on the project was progressing as planned and is scheduled for completion by June 2027.

CM Murad termed the rehabilitation of barrages a “historic milestone” for Sindh’s agriculture and economy, stressing that timely completion would ensure sustainable irrigation, better flood management, and protection of millions of families.

The chief minister also inspected the Kashmore-Kandhkot (KK) Bund to review measures for their protection against the River Indus.

At KK Bund, the secretary irrigation briefed the CM that the river had been attacking the structure since 1995. After the 2010 “super flood”, studs and spurs were installed, with seven new structures completed in 2021 between miles 11 and 18. However, the river is now threatening the downstream side of mile 18. Emergency measures, including stone dumping, stockpiling, and 24/7 monitoring, are in place.

In Qadirpur, Ghotki, CM Murad inspected the Shank Bund, a sensitive structure protecting 5,000 acres of katcha land and the Qadirpur Loop Bund. The bund has remained vulnerable for decades, with a major breach recorded in 2022, when a thunderstorm widened it to 550 feet. Remote sensing maps prepared on the CM’s instructions showed 739 acres out of 4,029 acres were flooded.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025