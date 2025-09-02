Driver drowns as tractor-trolley plunges into canal

LARKANA: A driver drowned when his tractor towing a trolley laden with bricks plunged into Rice Canal while negotiating a sharp turn on Larkana-Naudero road near Chuharpur village, seven kilometers from here on Monday.

Police officials from Mahota police station, who reached there after receiving information about the accident, said on the basis of eyewitness accounts one of the tractor’s tyres deflated suddenly, causing it to lose balance and skid into the water channel.

Three labourers sitting atop the trolley jumped off to save their lives, while the tractor driver Anwar Ali Shaikh drowned. The tractor was hired to transport bricks from Naudero to Larkana.

The driver’s body was later recovered from the canal.

