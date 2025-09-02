Islamabad police arrest man for allegedly ‘harassing, attempting to kidnap’ social media influencer

Islamabad police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly harassing and attempting to kidnap social media influencer Samiya Hijab.

A statement from the police spokesperson said the action was taken after her complaint and video statement.

A case was registered in the capital’s Shalimar Police Station at her complaint under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 392 (punishment for robbery), 500 (punishment for defamation), 509 and 511 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The suspect had been stalking her for several days, the social media influencer said in the first information report.

She added that on Sunday at 6:30pm, an attempt was made to forcefully take her out of the house

“Today’s incident further escalated when he attempted to forcibly abduct me from my house while I was returning his gifts. This amounts to abduction, harassment, and assault under the law. For evidence, I have CCTV footage,” she was quoted as saying in the FIR.

Samiya thanked the Islamabad police in a subsequent video on her Instagram account and mentioned that the suspect had threatened her to take her complaint back.

Earlier in June, the Islamabad police said they had arrested the main suspect in the murder case of 17-year-old social media influencer Sana Yousaf, a day after she was shot dead in her house.