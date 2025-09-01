CTP unveils traffic plan for highways, schools

RAWALPINDI: The City Traffic (CTP) Rawalpindi has chalked out a plan to maintain traffic flow by deploying additional police personnel on busy highways and outside schools and colleges in view of the resumption of educational activities in the district.

According to a spokesperson for the CTP, as part of the plan, extra personnel and forklifts will also be deployed to curb illegal parking.

He said CTO Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam had issued directives to provide the best possible traffic arrangements for citizens on highways as well as near schools and colleges following the reopening of educational institutions.

The CTO instructed all circle and sector in-charges to formulate comprehensive traffic plans for their respective areas, particularly around educational institutions.

Additional personnel and forklifts will be deployed outside schools and colleges to ensure smooth traffic flow.

During school closing hours, illegal parking, parking on one-way streets, and double parking will not be allowed outside educational institutions.

Furthermore, pushcarts will not be permitted outside schools, as the traffic police is taking all necessary measures to maintain smooth traffic across Rawalpindi district.

Strict action will also be taken against those obstructing traffic or creating problems for other road users.

The CTO also appealed to school and college administrations to clearly designate pick-and-drop lanes outside their institutions. He urged citizens to demonstrate responsible behavior by strictly following traffic rules while driving.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025