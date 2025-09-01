E-Paper | September 01, 2025

CTP unveils traffic plan for highways, schools

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 04:42am

RAWALPINDI: The City Traffic (CTP) Rawalpindi has chalked out a plan to maintain traffic flow by deploying additional police personnel on busy highways and outside schools and colleges in view of the resumption of educational activities in the district.

According to a spokesperson for the CTP, as part of the plan, extra personnel and forklifts will also be deployed to curb illegal parking.

He said CTO Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam had issued directives to provide the best possible traffic arrangements for citizens on highways as well as near schools and colleges following the reopening of educational institutions.

The CTO instructed all circle and sector in-charges to formulate comprehensive traffic plans for their respective areas, particularly around educational institutions.

Additional personnel and forklifts will be deployed outside schools and colleges to ensure smooth traffic flow.

During school closing hours, illegal parking, parking on one-way streets, and double parking will not be allowed outside educational institutions.

Furthermore, pushcarts will not be permitted outside schools, as the traffic police is taking all necessary measures to maintain smooth traffic across Rawalpindi district.

Strict action will also be taken against those obstructing traffic or creating problems for other road users.

The CTO also appealed to school and college administrations to clearly designate pick-and-drop lanes outside their institutions. He urged citizens to demonstrate responsible behavior by strictly following traffic rules while driving.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Mass ecocide

Mass ecocide

Umair Javed
The key debate is on the extent of middle-class complicity in encouraging destructive patterns of real estate development

Editorial

Infected inmates
01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

WHEN one thinks of Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, one thinks of overcrowding and misery. Unbeknownst to many, the...
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...
Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...