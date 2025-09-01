Four killed, six injured in Attock

TAXILA: As many as four persons were killed while six others injured in different incidents in various parts of Attock on Sunday, police and hospital sources said.

In the first incident, two friends drowned in Dotal stream located in Pind Sultani in the limits of Jand police station.

Abdullah, 22, along with his 30-year-old friend Aamir, went to stream for bathing where Abdullah drowned. In a bid to save him, Aamir also lost control and drowned. Later, locals with the help of Rescue 1122 divers retrieved and shifted the bodies to tehsil headquarters hospital Jand.

Separately, a minor died and his mother sustained critical injuries when a passenger train hit them while crossing railway track in Shaheedabad area in the limits of Hassanabdal police. The woman along with her son Zain Ali, 5, was caught on the tracks when the train arrived. The boy died on the spot while his mother was shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital in a critical condition.

A dumper helper lost his life and two others were injured when two dumpers collided with each other on Tarbela road near Ghazi in the limits of Hazro police station. The dumper crew identified as Usman, Pervaiz and Shoukat were trapped in the wreckage of the vehicle. Rescue officials after over two hours retrieved the crew and shifted to hospital where Usman was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, three persons on board a passenger van were injured when a speedy dumper recklessly driven by an unknown driver knocked the vehicle from the opposite direction on GT Road near Lawrencepur in Attock.

Meanwhile, Attock police foiled drug smuggling bids and arrested several suspects.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025