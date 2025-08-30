E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Brick kiln workers rally for fixed wage rates

Our Correspondent Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 05:21am

TOBA TEK SINGH: Scores of brick kiln workers, along with women and children, staged a rally from Gojra Road municipal octroi post to the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Friday.

The protesters, led by Punjab Bhatta Mazdoor Union General Secretary Muhammad Shabbir, carried red flags, banners, placards and chanted slogans.

At the DC office, their leaders Sajida Parveen, Muhammad Ashfaq and Muhammad Nawab said that a wage of Rs1,850 per 1,000 bricks was fixed in a notification on July 1, 2024, by the government. They claimed that even after 14 months, brick kiln owners were paying only Rs1,000 to their workers.

They demanded the DC to implement the government’s notification.

Mr Shabbir claimed that whenever any worker complained against a kiln owner, police was used to harass them.

Social Security Assistant Director Muhammad Naveed and Labour Welfare Assistant Director Qamar Abbas Warraich held negotiations with the protesters on behalf of the DC, who was visiting the flood affected areas in Kamalia.

The officials assured the protesters that social security cards would be issued to the workers at the earliest.

They told the protesters that mediation would be brokered between the workers and owners to settle the wage issue.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rebuilding lives
30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

WITH floodwaters surging yet again through Punjab, the country is faced with an all too familiar crisis —...
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...
Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India’s apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN’S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan’s cases this...