Rs7m looted from Swabi bank

Our Correspondent Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 05:22am

SWABI: Robbers took away Rs7 million from a bank in Shamansoor area here on Friday, the police said.

The incident took place soon after the Friday prayers as six robbers forced their way into the bank, located along the Swabi-Jehangira Road in the limits of Zaida police station.

Sher Zaman, a bank security guard, said the robbers came in like the ordinary customers.

“One of the robbers was having an iron rod with which he first hit me on the head. Soon the other men armed with Kalashnikovs and pistols made their way into the bank and warned the staff to stay aside and silent,” said Zaman.

Another employee said soon after entering the bank the robbers moved to the locker and started collecting the money.

A security official said that about Rs7 million were taken away.

Meanwhile, this correspondent also saw footage of the CCTV cameras in which the faces of four robbers were clearly visible, with one of them pointing a Kalashnikov on the employees while another beating the security personnel and the remaining collecting the cash.

The police have launched a search for the fleeing robbers.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

