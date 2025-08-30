Wonder Craft: Eternal candle

Candles look beautiful, whether real or artificial. Each has its own charm and adds warmth to any space. They come in all kinds of colours, shapes and scents. But here’s a little twist — today we’re making a candle that never burns out.

Wonder how? Let’s get started with this easy DIY candle. Just make sure to try it with your parents’ permission and always keep it in their care, safely out of reach of younger siblings.

Things you need:

Small pebbles or rocks, or shiny craft stones. One empty glass jar (Jam, jelly or any sauce jar) Cotton swab (with wooden stick) A few spoons of cooking oil Water

Directions:

We all have empty glass jars at home. Choose one no larger than 6 inches, because the bigger the jar, the more stones you’ll need. Keep both the jar size and the number of stones in mind. Fill the jar with stones until it’s about 70% full; see picture 2. Pour in water until the stones are completely covered, then add about one centimetre more; picture 3. Insert the cotton swab into the jar. Make sure it sits firmly, with about half of it tucked between the stones so it stays in place; see pictures 4 and 5. Add a little oil, around two tablespoons for a small jar, and a bit more if the jar is larger, pictures 6 and 7. Let the tip of the swab soak up the oil. Once it absorbs enough, you can light it. The flame will keep burning as it draws oil from the jar. This is a modern twist on the traditional diya.

Note: The contents of the jar will last as long as you keep them; nothing will deteriorate or wear out. The only thing you’ll ever need to replace is the cotton swab. Just make sure to use one with a wooden stick, not a plastic one.

The writer can be contacted at ithecraftman@gmail.com

Published in Dawn, Young World, August 30th, 2025