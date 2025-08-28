E-Paper | August 28, 2025

Medvedev fined $42,500 for US Open antics

Reuters Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 01:00pm
Daniil Medvedev gestures towards his player’s box after losing a point against Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)(R) on day one of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. — Reuters
Daniil Medvedev gestures towards his player’s box after losing a point against Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)(R) on day one of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. — Reuters
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev’s racquet after his first round match against France’s Benjamin Bonzi. — Reuters
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev’s racquet after his first round match against France’s Benjamin Bonzi. — Reuters

Former champion Daniil Medvedev was fined a total of $42,500 by the US Open on Wednesday for his spectacular meltdown during a loss to Benjamin Bonzi at the start of the week.

Medvedev lost 6-3 7-5 6-7(5) 0-6 6-4 on Sunday but it was his behaviour in the third set that dominated the headlines, when the 2021 champion launched a tirade against the umpire and whipped up jeering fans who stopped his opponent from serving.

The 13th seed was facing match point and a straight-sets loss when a photographer entered the Louis Armstrong Stadium court just as Frenchman Bonzi misfired his first serve.

The official then allowed Bonzi another first serve because of the unauthorised incursion, sparking wild scenes as Medvedev raged at the official.

Medvedev smashed his racket after the match concluded, prompting six-times Grand Slam champion Boris Becker to say that the Russian needed to seek professional help in the wake of his “public meltdown”.

While Medvedev collected $110,000 for his first-round appearance, he coughed up fines of $30,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and $12,500 for abusing his racket, the US Open said in a document listing on-site offences.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flooding in Punjab
Updated 28 Aug, 2025

Flooding in Punjab

Floods can no longer be dismissed as merely a by-product of climate change.
NEV policy
28 Aug, 2025

NEV policy

THERE was a sense of déjà vu when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ‘formally’ launched Pakistan’s ...
Kiln slavery
28 Aug, 2025

Kiln slavery

IT is nothing short of modern-day slavery. A study by the National Commission for Human Rights offers a glimpse into...
Tug of war
Updated 27 Aug, 2025

Tug of war

The back-and-forth continues within the PTI. To resign or not to resign. To contest or not to contest by-elections.
Manifest unconcern
27 Aug, 2025

Manifest unconcern

AS Israel’s atrocities in the occupied Gaza Strip continue unabated, the OIC has issued another statement...
Cotton malaise
27 Aug, 2025

Cotton malaise

THE crackdown by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association against those of its members engaged in the reprehensible...