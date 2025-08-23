FM Dar hails new phase of Islamabad-Dhaka ‘reinvigorated partnership’ in landmark Bangladesh visit

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday hailed the “new phase of reinvigorated partnership” between Pakistan and Bangladesh in a landmark visit to the nation on Saturday, the first state visit by a foreign minister in 13 years.

Ever since a popular uprising in Bangladesh saw Sheikh Hasina’s government being toppled in August of last year, there has been a thaw in ties between Islamabad and Dhaka, with trade and bilateral relations seeing a marked improvement.

FM Dar arrived in Dhaka earlier today for an official two-day trip. Addressing a press conference at the Pakistani High Commission in Dhaka, he extended an invitation to everyone in the gathering to visit Pakistan to engage with their counterparts and contribute to this “new phase of our reinvigorated partnership”.

“Our hearts are open and our intent is most sincere,” FM Dar noted.

The deputy PM said he wanted to underscore the federal government’s “strong desire to forge a cooperative and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh”.

Dar said Pakistan was committed to engaging with all stakeholders, including the government, political parties, academia, civil society, media and the youth for the realisation of common goals, including peace, progress and prosperity of the two nations and the region.

He said his visit came at a time when the region and the world were undergoing a “rapid transformation”, adding that the challenges of climate change, economic volatility, global inequality and security threats threatened everyone.

“We must work together to create an environment where youth from Karachi to Chittagong, Quetta to Rajshahi, Peshawar to Sylhet and Lahore to Dhaka joined hands to face these challenges and realise their shared dreams.”

He said he was glad to note that bilateral relations had witnessed many positive developments in the past year and there was “significant progress in almost all streams of bilateral cooperation” with an increase in the frequency of high-level exchanges, institutionalised mechanisms of bilateral engagements were being revived, economic and commercial cooperation was gaining momentum, educational and academic collaboaration was being explored and cultural exchanges were also taking place.

“In a nutshell, today, our bilateral relations are characterised by a new energy and fresh enthusiasm.”

He said the developments reflected the desire of both countries to move forward and tap the potential for greater bilateral cooperation for the benefit of their people.

The foreign minister also noted that the two nations enjoyed a commonality of views on many regional and international issues, such as the revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc).

FM Dar said Pakistan appreciated Bangladesh’s role in Saarc’s conception and stressed that South Asia, home to “nearly a quarter of humanity”, could not afford to lag behind in regional cooperation and integration.

“We are hopeful that Saarc will be reinvigorated and our distances will shorten. I sincerely believe that the future of bilateral relations should be characterised by a forward-looking approach based on mutual respect and insulated from external pressures.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that our children inherit a relationship that is fraternal, cooperative and filled with affection and opportunities.”

The foreign minister said he was looking forward to his engagements with the Bangladeshi leadership during his trip.

He said it was a “great honour” to be in the Bangladeshi capital at the government’s invitation and expressed his gratitude for the welcome afforded to him and his delegation.

“This evening is special as it brings together a broad spectrum of prominent personalities from politics, academia, business community and media,” he said, adding that he valued the opportunity to interact with them.

He said Pakistan and Bangladesh enjoyed a “multifaceted relationship” that was rooted in shared history, common faith and cultural similarities. “We are two vibrant and dynamic and resilient nations. Our countries are home to the proud people who have faced enormous challenges with dignity and forbearance.”

FM Dar said the bilateral relationship between the two countries was not only political but also grounded in cultural, spiritual and familial ties that stemmed from “centuries of shared traditions, Islamic heritage, social norms, linguistic connections and literary expressions”.

The foreign minister said the above “threads of commonalities were woven into the very fabric of our two societies”, adding that “notwithstanding the twists and turns of history, the people of Pakistan have fraternal sentiments towards the people of Bangladesh and hold them in the highest esteem.

“We recognise and respect the sovereign choices of the Bangladeshi nation and believe in a future where our relations are defined by not what divides us but what unites us.”

Earlier, FM Dar received a delegation of the National Citizen Party (NCP), led by General Secretary Akhtar Hossain. He appreciated the NCP leadership’s vision for reform and social justice and emphasised the need for greater interaction between the youth of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The delegation members apprised FM Dar on different facets of countrywide political mobilisation in 2024. The Foreign Office (FO) said the two sides also discussed possibilities to promote cultural exchanges between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the days ahead.

The deputy PM also held a meeting with a delegation of Bangladesh’s Jamaat-i-Islami, led by Naib Amir Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammed Taher.

“The ways to strengthen Pakistan-Bangladesh relations and the recent developments in the region were two key areas of discussion. The DPM/FM lauded the courage and steadfastness of the Jamaat leaders and activists in the face of hardships and difficulties,” the FO said.

In a third meeting, FM Dar welcomed a delegation from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. The FO said the meeting was held in a “cordial atmosphere”.

It said FM Dar expressed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Bangladesh on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit.

It added that regional cooperation featured prominently in the discussions, during which Bangladesh’s foundational role in establishing the Saarc was “fondly acknowledged”. The FO said the leaders also reflected on past high-level interactions between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

According to a press release by the FO, Dar arrived in Dhaka today “on a landmark official visit from August 23-24” on the invitation of Bangladesh’s government. He was received by Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Ambassador Asad Alam Siam, High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh Imran Haider, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan Muhammad Iqbal Khan and officials of the Pakistan High Commission, it said.

The press release added, “During the visit, the deputy prime minister will hold important meetings with the Bangladeshi leadership, including Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, Adviser for Foreign Affairs Mr Md Touhid Hossain, and Adviser for Commerce Mr SK Bashir Uddin.

“Discussions will encompass the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including regional and international issues of mutual interest.”

Earlier today, the FO said that Dar embarked on a “historic visit to Bangladesh” as the deputy premier departed from the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi. “In Dhaka, he will hold important meetings with Bangladeshi leaders,” it added.

“The visit is a significant milestone in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations as a Pakistani foreign minister is visiting Bangladesh after a gap of around 13 years,” the FO highlighted.

The last time a foreign minister paid an official visit to Dhaka was in November 2012, when Hina Rabbani Khar made a six-hour visit to Bangladesh to formally invite then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina to a summit in Islamabad later that month.

FM Dar’s meetings are likely to take place tomorrow, according to Bangladeshi news outlet BSS.

The visit is expected to see the signing of four to five memorandums of understanding to strengthen bilateral ties in the fields of trade, culture, media, training, and travel, a senior official of Bangladesh’s foreign ministry told BSS.

Dar’s visit comes on the heels of Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan’s official tour to Dhaka, where he met Bangladesh’s advisers for commerce and industries.

Islamabad and Dhaka are in the process of establishing a joint working group on trade to enhance the economic ties and foster greater cooperation in trade, according to the commerce ministry.

The two countries started direct government-to-government trade in February with imports of 50,000 tonnes of rice, while Fly Jinnah has also secured approval to operate flights from Karachi to Dhaka.

Diplomatic ties were rekindled after 15 years in April with the visit of Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch for Foreign Office Consultations (FOC).

Last month, when Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Dhaka, Paki­stan and Bangladesh agreed to grant visa-free entry to holders of diplomatic and official passports from the other side.