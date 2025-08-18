E-Paper | August 18, 2025

One polio case confirmed each in KP and Sindh, taking nationwide 2025 tally to 21

Rukhsana Khan Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 12:51pm

One new poliovirus case was confirmed each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, bringing Pakistan’s total count this year to 21, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Monday.

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic. Despite global efforts to eradicate the virus, challenges such as security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation have slowed progress.

A statement from the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at Islamabad’s NIH said the latest cases involve a six-year-old girl from Union Council Pattan in KP’s Kohistan district, and a 21-month-old girl from UC Matli-2 in Sindh’s Badin.

“With these detections, the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 has reached 21, including 13 from KP, six from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan,” the statement noted.

Polio was a highly infectious and incurable disease that could cause lifelong paralysis. The only effective protection against the debilitating virus is through the repeated administration of the oral polio vaccine (OPV) for every child under five during each campaign, alongside timely completion of all routine immunisations, the statement said.

It added that from September 1 to 7, a sub-national polio vaccination campaign will take place, targeting more than 28 million children under the age of five in 99 districts across all provinces and regions.

“The campaign in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be conducted from 15 September. The goal is to ensure every child in these districts receives the vaccine to protect them from the lifelong consequences of polio,” it said.

It added that the campaign was part of the ongoing efforts to quickly strengthen immunity among children and close existing protection gaps.

“Parents and caregivers are strongly urged to ensure their children receive the polio vaccine during this and every campaign.”

Last week, poliovirus was found in 36 per cent of samples across 87 nationwide districts tested in July.

In 2024, the country reported at least 71 polio cases, with the virus detected in around 90 districts.

