Pakistan’s satellite reaches orbit, begins operations

Published August 17, 2025

LAHORE: Pakistan’s new remote sensing satellite has successfully rea­c­hed orbit and begun operations, sources at the Spa­ce and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Su­­parco) said on Saturday.

The satellite was laun­ch­­ed from China’s Xich­ang lau­­nch centre on July 31.

The satellite has established stable communication links with ground stations and started acquiring high-resolution images for sending them to the ground.

This will make data available for various sectors of national life.

The satellite has high-quality imaging capabilities that will revolutionise urban planning and infrastructure development. It will also help monitor urban sprawl and development trends.

It will strengthen the na­­tural disaster prevention sys­­tem and enable rapid response by providing tim­ely data that could alert authorities to possibility of floods, landslides, earthquakes and other disasters.

The satellite will also play a role in environmental protection, such as monitoring melting of glaciers and deforestation.

According to experts, it will help boost agricultural production.

The satellite is expected to play a key role in execution of development projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corri­dor, mapping transport networks, identifying geo-hazards and enabling the effective use of natural resources.

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2025

