E-Paper | July 28, 2025

Pakistan eyes better disaster response with new satellite

Agencies Published July 28, 2025 Updated July 28, 2025 09:38am

LAHORE: The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) announced on Sunday that Pakistan is set to launch its latest remote sensing satellite on July 31 from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Cen­tre to transform disaster management and agricultural monitoring across the country.

The satellite, developed by Suparco, is designed to provide early warnings for natural hazards such as floods, earthquakes, and landslides, while also supporting crop assessment and urban planning.

“This marks a significant step in Pakistan’s space and scientific development,” Suparco said in a statement, adding that the satellite will “enhance our ability to respond to disasters and improve food security and environmental monitoring.”

The launch comes amid a deepening partnership between Islam­abad and Beijing in space science.

In May, Pakistan became the first foreign nation to join China’s space station training programme, sending two astronauts for training under a landmark agreement with the China Manned Space Agency.

One of the astronauts is expected to join a future mission aboard China’s Tiangong Space Station as a scientific payload specialist.

In January, Pakistan launched its first home-made observation satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northern China, Pakistan’s space agency said.

The PRSC-EO1 satellite aimed to boost Pakistan’s ability to monitor and manage natural resources, respond to disasters, and improve urban planning and agricultural development

In November last year, Suparco announced its rover will join China’s Chang’E 8 mission to the moon’s south pole in 2028—a move hailed as a “significant milestone” for the country.

Officials say these initiatives underscore Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging space technology for national development and disaster preparedness, as the country seeks to build resilience against climate change and natural disasters.

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2025

