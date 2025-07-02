Govt unveils plan to expand Gwadar Port operations

GWADAR: The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has announced an ambitious plan to expand Gwadar Port’s operational capacity by introducing additional shipp­ing lines and launching a ferry service connecting Pak­istan with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The announcement was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Maritime Af­­fairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Tuesday. Senior ministry officials also attended the session.

“The initiative is part of the government’s strategy to enhance regional connectivity, boost maritime trade and position Gwadar as a major hub in the Arabian Sea,” Mr Chaudhry said. “We aim to transform Gwadar into a strategic transhipment and logistics centre, benefiting Pakistan and the wider region.”

He emphasised that with Gwadar Port now fully ope­rational, it is time to accelerate its integration into international maritime networks. He directed relevant dep­artments to pursue all necessary steps to increase the port’s commercial activity and unlock its full potential.

He said additional shipping lines will be connected to Gwadar to facilitate greater movement of goods, promote transit trade with Central Asia and the Middle East, and support Pakistan’s growing role in the regional logistics landscape.

“The new routes will reduce pressure on existing ports and ensure faster, more efficient cargo handling,” Mr Chaudhry stated.

In addition to enhancing cargo operations, the maritime ministry has also planned to launch a ferry service from Gwadar to GCC countries. The move is expected to provide an affordable, direct maritime link for passengers and cargo, particularly benefiting expatriate communities and cross-border traders.

“The ferry service will strengthen people-to-people ties, boost tourism and provide a new economic lifeline for Balochistan,” the minister said. “It will create local employment, improve supporting infrastructure and attract private sector participation, especially in the areas of ship services, hospitality and transportation.”

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2025