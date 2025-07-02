E-Paper | July 02, 2025

Govt unveils plan to expand Gwadar Port operations

Behram Baloch Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 11:21am

GWADAR: The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has announced an ambitious plan to expand Gwadar Port’s operational capacity by introducing additional shipp­ing lines and launching a ferry service connecting Pak­istan with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The announcement was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Maritime Af­­fairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Tuesday. Senior ministry officials also attended the session.

To launch ferry service connecting Pakistan with GCC countries

“The initiative is part of the government’s strategy to enhance regional connectivity, boost maritime trade and position Gwadar as a major hub in the Arabian Sea,” Mr Chaudhry said. “We aim to transform Gwadar into a strategic transhipment and logistics centre, benefiting Pakistan and the wider region.”

He emphasised that with Gwadar Port now fully ope­rational, it is time to accelerate its integration into international maritime networks. He directed relevant dep­artments to pursue all necessary steps to increase the port’s commercial activity and unlock its full potential.

He said additional shipping lines will be connected to Gwadar to facilitate greater movement of goods, promote transit trade with Central Asia and the Middle East, and support Pakistan’s growing role in the regional logistics landscape.

“The new routes will reduce pressure on existing ports and ensure faster, more efficient cargo handling,” Mr Chaudhry stated.

In addition to enhancing cargo operations, the maritime ministry has also planned to launch a ferry service from Gwadar to GCC countries. The move is expected to provide an affordable, direct maritime link for passengers and cargo, particularly benefiting expatriate communities and cross-border traders.

“The ferry service will strengthen people-to-people ties, boost tourism and provide a new economic lifeline for Balochistan,” the minister said. “It will create local employment, improve supporting infrastructure and attract private sector participation, especially in the areas of ship services, hospitality and transportation.”

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

ECP reshuffle
Updated 02 Jul, 2025

ECP reshuffle

Abandoning the formula of a neutral, mutually acceptable CEC would be a serious blow to Pakistan’s democratic progress.
Regional partners
02 Jul, 2025

Regional partners

SENIOR officials from Pakistan, China and Bangladesh met in the Chinese city of Kunming recently to test the waters...
Dengue season
02 Jul, 2025

Dengue season

WITH the monsoon season underway in Pakistan, the threat of another dengue outbreak hangs over us. The warning signs...
Terrorist threat
Updated 01 Jul, 2025

Terrorist threat

It should be remembered that a recent UN report very clearly stated that Afghan Taliban continue their support for TTP.
PTI in disarray
01 Jul, 2025

PTI in disarray

TIME has not been kind to the PTI and the party paints a sorry picture today. Despite putting up a brave front for...
Solar policy
01 Jul, 2025

Solar policy

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured the public that his government would never discourage Pakistan’s...