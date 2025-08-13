E-Paper | August 13, 2025

Deep mistrust

Editorial Published August 13, 2025 Updated August 13, 2025 08:47am

NEARLY eight decades after Partition, relations between Pakistan and India remain moribund, with little chance of improvement. Among the main drivers of distrust, lately, is India’s unilateral ‘holding in abeyance’ of the Indus Waters Treaty, thereby threatening Pakistan’s rights over shared rivers.

New Delhi took this rash step in April after the Pahalgam attack. However, the Indian move is not standing up to international legal scrutiny. For example, the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague recently stated in an award that India must “let flow” the waters of western rivers for Pakistan’s “unrestricted use”. The award in question is related to arbitration Pakistan initiated in 2016. An earlier award by the court in June had similarly held that India could not unilaterally hold the IWT in abeyance. Displaying rigidity, India had earlier said that it does not recognise the court. Pakistan has welcomed the latest award.

However, India’s attempts to isolate Pakistan are not limited to creating obstructions on Indus waters. Attempts are also afoot to depict Pakistan as an irresponsible nation where the nuclear issue is concerned. With reference to a speech Pakistan’s army chief reportedly made in the US recently, Indian media outlets have made some sensationalist claims.

The Indian external affairs ministry, using unverified reports as a peg, has accused Pakistan of “nuclear sabre-rattling”, while alleging that extremists could ‘compromise’ Islamabad’s nuclear decision-making. The Foreign Office says the field marshal’s comments have been “distorted”. These talking points are not new, but the Indian media — and, specifically, the Indian government — should avoid making controversial accusations, especially with regard to the nuclear issue. Both sides, particularly New Delhi, must handle this sensitive area with care.

Historically, ties have never been perfect. In the past, the Pakistani state has made mistakes and rebuffed India’s peace gestures. The Kargil misadventure is a case in point. But with the Modi regime’s anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan rhetoric, ties have entered very dangerous territory.

It may well be true that following the Pakistan-India armed skirmish in May, and the subsequent warming of relations between Islamabad and Washington, New Delhi has been ‘rattled’. Its attempts to isolate Pakistan globally have failed, hence perhaps the desperate moves to question the safety of this country’s nuclear arsenal.

Instead of indulging in combative rhetoric, both sides must bring down temperatures in South Asia. India should particularly act with restraint, as sensationalist allegations can lead to further deterioration in ties, and may even trigger renewed conflict. While peacemaking is a distant dream at the moment, both sides can at least ensure that matters do not worsen. Meanwhile, India should listen to what neutral experts are saying about Pakistan’s rights over Indus waters, and refrain from making any moves that could vitiate matters.

Published in Dawn, August 13th, 2025

Pak India Ties, Pakistan India Tensions
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Deep mistrust
Updated 13 Aug, 2025

Deep mistrust

India should particularly act with restraint, as sensationalist allegations can lead to further deterioration in ties, and may even trigger renewed conflict.
Displaced again
13 Aug, 2025

Displaced again

WITH the resumption of Operation Sarbakaf, the people of Bajaur are reeling once more. It is not just a military...
Locked away
13 Aug, 2025

Locked away

THE state’s failure to devise legal safeguards and policies for consular protections is frequently reflected in...
Another amendment?
Updated 12 Aug, 2025

Another amendment?

Now virtually unchallengeable, the regime would benefit by showing some grace.
War on journalists
12 Aug, 2025

War on journalists

THE Gaza Strip has become a graveyard for journalists as well, with Israel intentionally murdering those who dare to...
Climate’s human toll
12 Aug, 2025

Climate’s human toll

IN Danyor, Gilgit-Baltistan, seven young men were crushed to death under a landslide in the early hours of Monday....