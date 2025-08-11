PM, president stress protecting minority rights, hail their patriotism

Pakistani leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the rights of minorities while hailing their services to the country on Monday, in celebration of National Minorities Day.

National Minorities Day is celebrated on August 11 every year. It commemorates the historic speech by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, made on Aug 11, 1947, where he emphasised equal rights for all citizens regardless of religion. The day aims to highlight the religious and socio-economic rights of minorities in Pakistan.

In separate addresses today, President Zardari and PM Shehbaz both reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding and advancing the rights of minorities while acknowledging their contributions to the country.

The president reaffirmed his resolve to continue efforts to promote interfaith harmony, brotherhood and unity to build an inclusive and prosperous Pakistan.

“This day reflects Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of a Pakistan where every citizen lives in equality, harmony, and mutual respect,” he said, according to a press release.

The president said that the Constitution guaranteed equal rights to all citizens “irrespective of religion, caste, creed, or colour”, and that it safeguarded the political, economic, religious, social and cultural rights of minorities.

“Pakistan stands resolutely against all forms of discrimination, extremism, and religious intolerance,” he stressed. “We remain determined to build a society free from prejudice — one that embraces diversity as a strength and is anchored in mutual respect, interfaith harmony, and shared progress.”

He added that the day was also an occasion to acknowledge the contributions of the minority communities to nation-building, saying that they had served the country with dedication in the armed forces, judiciary, civil services, education and healthcare.

Their patriotism and service remained a “source of pride for the entire nation”, he added.

The president noted measures taken by the country for the welfare and empowerment of minorities, including the establishment of the National Commission for Minorities, allocation of a Minorities Welfare Fund, restoration and preservation of places of worship and provision of scholarships and financial assistance to minority students.

“We continue to promote interfaith dialogue and ensure meaningful participation of minorities in every sphere of national life,” he added.

In a separate address, PM Shehbaz also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the full inclusion of minorities in government institutions, Parliament and the national mainstream while appreciating their role in the country’s development and progress.

“The welfare and well-being of all minorities in Pakistan, be they Sikhs, Christians, Hindus (or) Parsis, is one of the priority duties of the government of Pakistan,” he said.

He emphasised the services rendered by minorities “in every walk of life”, including those who had sacrificed their lives defending Pakistan.

“We pay tribute to them from the bottom of our hearts,” he said. “Pakistan is proud of its minorities’ patriotism, professional hard work and attachment to national heritage and culture.”

The PM also stressed that protecting minority rights, aside from a constitutional obligation, was also a religious duty, saying, “Islam specifically advocates the protection of civil, religious and social rights of minorities. Ulema and religious leaders play a key role in protecting religious freedom.”

He called on all Pakistanis to practise unity and solidarity, mutual respect and tolerance.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also acknowledged National Minorities Day, appreciating the role of minorities in the development of the country.

“The true strength and beauty of Pakistan lies in its diversity,” he said in a post on social media, calling the safeguarding and respecting of minority rights an “unbreakable pillar of the country’s democratic vision”.

“Our struggle is for a Pakistan where no citizen feels isolated or unsafe due to their religion, but where bonds of brotherhood rise above prejudice.”

Statements were also made by Federal Minister for Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar and Chief Minister for Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

Tarar called the occasion a “solemn reminder of our shared responsibility to ensure that every citizen of Pakistan enjoys equality, justice, and respect, irrespective of faith”.

He echoed the messages of the PM and president, emphasising the vision of the country’s founding father for a state “where religion would never hinder the rights, dignity, or equal standing of its people”, as well as Islamic teachings to “uphold justice without exception”.

“Let us pledge to build a Pakistan where diversity is celebrated, unity is our strength, and justice remains our guiding principle”, the minister said.

Meanwhile, CM Murad condemned intolerance against minorities and reaffirmed the province’s commitment to peaceful co-existence.

“Our beloved Sindh has always been tolerant and progressive in terms of religious freedom,” he said while addressing a gathering at a Hindu temple in Karachi. During his speech, he compared the province to “intolerant” Western democracies.

“In our province, across the board, we condemn actions against minorities because we are the land of Sufis,” he said, adding, “The Sufis of Sindh have always given the same lesson, which is that we should all co-exist in peace and harmony.

“I am happy to see today that our Hindu, Sikh and Parsi brothers are standing and celebrating the day together.”

He reaffirmed that the government of Sindh would “always stand with minorities” and that action would always be taken against any “unfortunate incident” against minorities in Sindh.

On Sunday, the Sindh Workers Welfare Board decided to extend its upcoming electric bikes scheme beyond women to industrial workers from minority communities.

However, despite the leadership’s statements, religious freedom remains a challenge in Pakistan, with recurring incidents of mob attacks, forced conversions and blasphemy cases, as noted by the European Union’s Sebastien Lorion.

Last month, State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal Das acknowledged that religious minorities in the country face administrative and governance issues.

According to Kheal Das, the law for the establishment of the National Commission for Minority Rights has been approved by both houses of the parliament and awaits presidential assent.