President renews pledge to uphold minority rights

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has renewed the national resolve to work for the empowerment and advancement of minority communities.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to continuing efforts to promote interfaith harmony, brotherhood, and unity to build an inclusive and prosperous Pakistan.

In a message on the occasion of Minorities Day, observed on August 11, the president said that on this day they reaffirm their pledge to safeguard and advance the rights of minorities.

“This day reflects Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of a Pakistan where every citizen lives in equality, harmony, and mutual respect,” the President Secretariat’s press wing said in a press release.

The president said that the Constitution guarantees equal rights to all citizens, irrespective of religion, caste, creed, or colour. It safeguards the legitimate interests of minorities, ensuring their political, economic, religious, social, and cultural rights.

“Pakistan stands resolutely against all forms of discrimination, extremism, and religious intolerance.

Published in Dawn, August 11th, 2025