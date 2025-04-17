Bill to establish commission for minority rights approved by Senate subcommittee

The Senate Subcommittee on Human Rights on Thursday approved a bill to establish a commission on minority rights in accordance with United Nations and international standards and regulations.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Ali Zafar, Convener of the Senate subcommittee.

According to a copy of the bill seen by Dawn.com, the commission will “assess and monitor [the] implementation of the constitutional guarantees and safeguard for promotion and protection of rights of minorities”.

It will also review existing or proposed policies or programmes to prevent discrimination and protect minorities, and provide recommendations to the relevant departments.

According to the bill, the commission established by the prime minister will consist of 13 members, including two minority members from each province — a woman and a representative of the largest minority in that province.

Additionally, the commission will include one minority member from Islamabad and one grade 21 officer each from the Ministry of Human Rights, the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Ministry of Interfaith Harmony and the Interior Ministry.

“The chairperson and every other member … shall hold office for a term of three years,” the bill read.

“There shall be a council to be established under this act,” the bill read. “The council shall exercise all powers, perform all functions, do all acts and things which [are] assigned to it by the commission.”

This 18-member council will include three Hindu members — including two from the scheduled caste — three Christian members; three Sikh members; one member friom Bahai; two Muslim members; an ex-officio member from the Council of Islamic Ideology; a representative of the Evacuee Trust Property Board; one representative each from the Provincial Human Rights or Minorities Affairs Departments; and one minority member from Islamabad.

According to the bill, the commission may request information or a report from government institutions if it is inquiring a violation of minority rights.

“Provided that if the information or report is not received within the time stipulated for the purpose, the Commission may proceed to inquire into the complaint on its own,” the bill added.

“Without prejudice to anything contained in sub-section (1), if the commission considers it necessary, having regard to [the] nature of the complaint, it may initiate an inquiry without calling for any information or report.”

“Today is a historic day for minorities which will be remembered forever,” Senator Zafar said, addressing the subcommittee.

Human rights groups both in Pakistan and across the world have called on the government to protect the rights of minorities.

In an open letter written on National Minorities Day last August, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan’s National Interfaith Working Group — comprising leaders from various faith communities, as well as lawyers, journalists, and human rights defenders — demanded stronger protection for minorities.