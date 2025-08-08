PM Shehbaz blasts Israeli cabinet’s Gaza takeover plan as ‘dangerous escalation’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday blasted the Israeli cabinet’s approval of a plan to occupy Gaza City as a “dangerous escalation”.

Earlier in the day, Israel’s political-security cabinet approved a plan to take control of Gaza City, nearly two years into its invasion of the Palestinian territory. The approval came hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel intended to take military control of the entire strip, American news agency Reuters reported.

“We strongly condemn the Israeli cabinet’s approval of a plan to take illegal and illegitimate control of Gaza City. This tantamounts to a dangerous escalation in an already catastrophic war against the people of Palestine,” the prime minister said in a post on X.

He added that the expansion of military operations will only worsen the already existing humanitarian crisis and derail any prospect for peace in the region.

“We must not lose sight of the root cause of this ongoing tragedy: that is, Israel’s prolonged, illegal occupation of Palestinian territory. As long as this occupation endures, peace will remain elusive,” the premier added.

“Pakistan reiterates its unwavering support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in line with relevant UN and OIC resolutions.”

PM Shehbaz called upon the international community to intervene urgently to bring an immediate halt to Israel’s unwarranted aggression, ensure the protection of innocent civilians, and ensure the direly needed delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Earlier, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan in his weekly briefing announced that Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar officiated the send-off of the 18th humanitarian aid consignment to Gaza at a ceremony held at Islamabad International Airport today.

“Under the directives of the Prime Minister, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in close coordination with relevant partners, facilitated the dispatch of this consignment, which is the 18th shipment from Pakistan,” the FO spokesperson said.

The aid consignment comprised of essential supplies including dry ration packs, Meals Ready-to-Eat and medicines. The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the NDMA, and the Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, he added.

This consignment brings Pakistan’s total humanitarian assistance to Gaza to 18 shipments, comprising 1,815 tons of vital relief supplies, he added, saying “This sustained support reflects Pakistan’s resolute solidarity with the people of Gaza.”

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed 61,258 and injured 152,045 Palestinians, per the Palestinian health ministry. Bombardments have also destroyed 88 per cent of the Gaza Strip, according to the Gaza Media Office, with Tel-Aviv facing accusations of genocide.

On Thursday, the World Health Organisation said that 99 people were now known to have died from malnutrition in the Gaza Strip so far this year, with the figure likely an underestimate.

International outrage over the humanitarian situation in Gaza has ratcheted up pressure on Israel, with UN agencies warning of famine in the devastated Palestinian territory.

Earlier in the week, Israel’s military chief had pushed back against Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to seize areas of Gaza it doesn’t already control, three Israeli officials said, as the prime minister faced increasing pressure over the invasion both at home and abroad.

FO condemns Israeli plan for complete military takeover of Gaza

The Foreign Office, in a separate statement, condemned the Israeli plan for complete military takeover of Gaza.

“Pakistan condemns in the strongest possible terms the reported Israeli plan for a complete military takeover of Gaza,” the statement said.

This not only represents yet another flagrant violation of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, but also the occupying power’s intention to further expand its ongoing genocidal military campaign, the statement added.

This highly escalatory action will further aggravate the prevailing grave humanitarian situation and suffering of the civilians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in addition to undermining international efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region, the FO said.

“Pakistan reiterates its call on the international community to ensure an immediate end to Israeli impunity and its genocidal military campaign”, the FO said, calling for concrete measures for the provision of unimpeded humanitarian supplies to millions of Palestinians in dire need, and to hold Israel accountable for its heinous crimes.