E-Paper | August 08, 2025

KKH partially blocked by river flow in GB’s Hunza: spokesperson

Jamil Nagri Published August 8, 2025 Updated August 8, 2025 03:51pm
A photo of the missing part of the Karakoram Highway in Hunza on August 8. — via Jamil Nagri
A photo of the missing part of the Karakoram Highway in Hunza on August 8. — via Jamil Nagri

River erosion and increased water flow caused a blockage on part of the Karakoram Highway (KKH) in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Hunza Valley on Friday, according to a government spokesperson.

GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said that the flow of water in GB rivers had increased, because of which a part of the KKH had been blocked due to erosion.

“The chief minister of GB has ordered the restoration of the highway,” he said.

He added that relevant institutions were on their way to restoring the KKH in Morkhun.

Faraq also said that a search was underway for tourists who went missing after a boat capsized in Skardu on Tuesday.

“Due to the increase in the flow of water in the lakes, there is a ban on operating boats and Section 144 is in force,” he said.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code is a legal provision that empowers district administrations to prohibit an assembly of four or more people in an area for a limited period.

“Action is being taken against those who take tourists out on lakes by boat despite the ban,” Faraq added.

Pakistan has been grappling with severe flooding caused by cloudbursts, glacial lake outburst floods (Glofs) and intense monsoon rains since June. GB has been among the hardest hit regions by the extreme weather.

On Monday, a search operation for tourists who went missing after rain-induced floods in GB’s Babusar area concluded after 14 days, and the tourists’ funeral prayers were held in absentia.

Last month, thousands of people, including foreign tourists, were stranded at multiple locations in GB due to blocked roads, including KKH, due to landslides.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tough choices
Updated 08 Aug, 2025

Tough choices

Perhaps we find ourselves at this juncture because ever since the ‘war on terror’ was launched in this region, the state’s CT policy has failed to create lasting peace.
Policy crunch
08 Aug, 2025

Policy crunch

WHEN it comes to learning from past failures, Pakistan’s policymakers have shown a remarkable tendency to do quite...
Balochistan’s troubles
08 Aug, 2025

Balochistan’s troubles

THE HRCP’s latest fact-finding report confirms what many in Balochistan have alleged for years: the lack of...
Second chances
Updated 07 Aug, 2025

Second chances

One wonders if the many citizens dispossessed by Bahria Town’s expansionist real estate projects have felt schadenfreude over its predicament.
IHK tinkering
07 Aug, 2025

IHK tinkering

SIX years after India’s attempts to create new ‘facts’ on the ground by bifurcating held Kashmir into the ...
Trading babies
07 Aug, 2025

Trading babies

CHILD trafficking is the most repellant avatar of human sale. Not new to Pakistan, it reduces minors to easy...