Cloudburst flooding damages homes, blocks roads in GB

• 13 houses, waterways, crops destroyed in Ghizer, Gilgit

• Orders issued for immediate restoration of irrigation channels amid drought threat

GILGIT: Extremely high summer temperatures and erratic weather patterns continue to cause destruction in Gilgit-Baltistan, as a cloudburst-induced flood damaged 13 homes, agricultural land, crops, and other properties in Gilgit and Ghizer on Saturday.

The flood also blocked Naltar Highway, Gilgit-Ghizar road and other link roads.

Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) Deputy Director Raja Zahooruddin Babar described the cloudburst as “unprecedented,” as such an event had never been recorded in these areas before.

He said cloudbursts have happened in GB before; however, the scale of the disaster this time was unprecedented.

The cloudburst resulted in a heavy downpour in several areas of Gilgit and Ghizer districts, resulting in flash floods. At least 13 homes were damaged by the deluge along with farmlands, crops, water and irrigation channels and other properties in Shiroot and Shakyot areas of Gilgit.

A flash flood and landslides at Bargo Pari area in Gilgit damaged a car, two motorcycles and a tractor. Falling rocks blocked the Gilgit-Ghizer Road, which disrupted traffic for many hours.

Mr Babar of GBDMA stated that the road was later cleared and reopened for traffic. The authority is assessing damages in the area. No loss of human life or injury was recorded, he said. He added the cloudburst-induced flood also damaged farmlands and infrastructure in Biarchi and Gulapur areas of Ghizer. He said the authority was working to restore link roads in the area.

The Naltar expressway has been blocked at 10 locations from Nomaal to Naltar Valley.

GBDMA DG Zakir Hussain, along with Nagar Deputy Commissioner Asghar Khan and other officials, visited the affected sites in Nagar district, including Hamari Tokorkot and Supultar nullahs.

Earlier on Thursday, floods damaged 20 homes and crops in Babusar area of Chilas.

On Friday, light rainfall across GB brought down the temperature.

Recovery efforts

This year, record-high summer temperatures in Gilgit-Baltistan have accelerated the melting of glaciers, leading to heavy flooding in districts across the region.

Last week, the maximum temperature in Chilas was 48.5°C, the highest since July 17, 1997, when it was recorded at 47.7°C. In Bunji, the temperature jumped to 46.1°C, the highest since July 1971.

The GBDMA DG has issued directives to expedite the restoration of irrigation channels damaged by recent floods.

The extensive damage to farmlands and crops and the unavailability of water posed a risk of drought in the region.

Mr Hussain told Dawn that GBDMA is prepared to protect vulnerable communities and dozens of households have been relocated to safer places.

The affected families in Nagar, Gilgit, Ghizer and Diamer have been provided with food and other items.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2025