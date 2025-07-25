Over 60 houses damaged as GB reels from flash floods

People gather along a precipice as locals work to clear the water channel of a powerhouse damaged by floods in the Tangir area of Gilgit-Baltistan.—Dawn

GILGIT: Dozens of houses were damaged after heavy rainfall and ‘cloudburst’ triggered flash floods in multiple villages of Gilgit-Baltistan, severing road links and destroying agricultural land.

Flash floods caused damage in Tangir, the hometown of the Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister, Ghanche, and Gilgit’s Sikarkoi and Kundas villages.

Police said flash floods damaged public and private properties, including administrative offices, markets, power infrastructure, and communication systems in Tangir Valley. The water entered the local police station, destroying official records and equipment, and the residences of the police officers were also damaged.

Likewise, the offices of the assistant commissioner and additional deputy commissioner sustained heavy damage, while a residential house near the AC office completely collapsed in the flash flood.

Spokesperson says six people killed so far; Babusar Road remains blocked

In Ghanche district, more than 60 houses in various areas were damaged by the flash floods, which also washed away a bridge. The rise in water level in the Shyok River intensified erosion along the riverbank, whereas roads in the area remained blocked.

In the Chogo Grong area of Kondus in Ghanche, water damaged mosques, a school, a dispensary, roads, agricultural land, and livestock. Flash floods in the Sikarkoi and Kundas areas in Gilgit damaged several houses, shops, roads, and other infrastructure in multiple locations.

The flash flood also damaged motorcycles and cars parked outside houses. The floodwater affe­cted several shops at Tangir Bazar and damaged the water channel of the Shekho powerhouse, which led to electricity outages.

According to GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq, over one hundred homes collapsed in Gilgit-Baltistan over the past few days, and six people have also died in flash floods this week. He said search and rescue operations were underway in Babusar Valley for missing tourists.

He said more than 300 stranded tourists had been rescued from Babusar and shifted to Gilgit, Ska­rdu, and Chilas.

The Babusar Road remained closed to traffic on Thu­rsday; but the Karakoram High­way remained open for light traffic.

