E-Paper | August 06, 2025

Pakistan Mart in Dubai set to boost ‘global footprint’ of exports

Dawn.com Published August 6, 2025 Updated August 6, 2025 03:48pm

A Pakistan Mart will be established in Dubai to boost the “global footprint” of exports, state media Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates share close diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties. The UAE is one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners in the Middle East and a major source of remittances, with a large Pakistani expatriate population living and working there.

Speaking to the media about the project, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan called it a “game changer for Pakistani trade boost”.

He was quoted as saying, “The Pakistan Mart will facilitate Pakistani traders, enabling them to export their products to regions across the world.”

“The initiative is spearheaded by the National Logistics Corporation of Pakistan and the DP World company of UAE,” the report added.

Last month, trade with the UAE showed an upward trend. Pakistan’s key export items to the UAE include rice, bovine meat, cotton garments, mangoes, and guavas.

Exports increased 1.87 per cent to $2.121 billion in FY25 from $2.082bn last year. In FY24, exports to the UAE had surged 41.15pc, largely due to increased shipments to Dubai. Imports from the UAE rose 25.75pc to $7.958bn in FY25 from $6.328bn a year ago.

Overall, the country’s trade deficit with the Middle East widened by 7.37pc to $13.974bn in FY25 from $13.014bn a year ago, primarily due to a sharp increase in petroleum imports.

