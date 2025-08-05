Bajaur, Mohmand elders oppose military operation

PESHAWAR: Elders from Bajaur and Mohmand tribal districts on Monday assured authorities of full cooperation to eliminate terrorism from the region, declaring it the “enemy of all.”

They, however, opposed any military offensive and forced displacement in the region for the sake of peace.

The elders gathered in a “consultative jirga” on the law and order situation in the province here with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

This is the second such gathering, held in line with the declaration of the July 24 multi-party conference.

CM chairs jirga on law and order

The first jirga, also presided over by the chief minister, was held on August 2 with elders from Orakzai and Khyber districts, Darra Adamkhel tehsil of Kohat district and subdivision Hassankhel of Peshawar district, at the Chief Minister’s House here. The participants opposed any military operation and forced displacement in the region.

They wondered if authorities would promise in writing that the military operation would eradicate terrorism from the region forever and that there would be no such action in the future.

Monday’s gathering was attended by adviser to the chief minister Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, Senator Noorul Haq Qadri, the chief secretary, police chief, the relevant commissioners, deputy commissioners and senior police officials, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The participants thoroughly discussed the law and order situation in Bajaur and Mohmand tribal districts and made several recommendations.

The participants expressed their commitment to peace, saying they want peace, so the government should ensure it.

They said that they’re ready to fully cooperate with authorities for the elimination of terrorism, which was the enemy of all.

The participants opposed military operations or forced displacement, saying such actions are unacceptable.

They recommended the formation of a broad-based and empowered jirga, comprising representatives from the federal and provincial governments, tribal elders and all key stakeholders, to engage in meaningful dialogue with the Afghan government and people to ensure the long-term eradication of terrorism in the region.

The participants said that the initiative of local jirgas was a positive step and called for it to be made more effective so that its outcomes could benefit other regions as well.

The chief minister reportedly asked them about the options available for restoration of peace other than military operations against terrorism.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2025