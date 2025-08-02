Imran orders CM Gandapur to not allow military operation in KP, its tribal areas

PTI founder Imran Khan said in a “clear message” to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday that the federation should not be allowed to conduct another military operation in the province and its tribal areas.

Earlier this week, security forces, backed by gunship helicopters and artillery, launched ‘Operation Sarbakaf’ against terrorists in Lowi Mamund tehsil and imposed a three-day curfew in the region. A day after he and his party came out all guns blazing against the military offensive, CM Gand­apur had appea­red to throw his full weight behind a “targeted operation” against militants. His statement came in complete contrast to the one issued on Tuesday night following a PTI parliamentary meeting, in which he vowed to take stringent measures, such as the withdrawal of the Action in Aid of Civil Power Regulations 2011.

Though CM Gandapur took a U-turn, his party, the ruling PTI, had denounced the Bajaur operation, alleging that the decision bypassed the constitutionally elected government and it was nothing but a “dangerous replay of past mistakes”.

In a message from Imran posted today on his X account, which is not operated by him, the ex-premier said regarding any operation in KP: “I convey a clear message to Ali Amin that the federation must not be allowed to conduct another military operation in KP and the tribal areas.

“Confrontation between the army and the people destroys the institution of the army. Operations are not a solution to any problem. Issues should be resolved through dialogue in accordance with the system there. Afghanistan is our Muslim neighbouring country. Relations with them should also be improved, and issues should be addressed through discussions.”

Responding to the party founder’s instruction from his personal account, Gandapur said that keeping in mind Imran’s thinking, he had hosted today the first of several jirgas on restoring law and order in the province.

Gandapur had announced earlier this week that a series of jirgas would be convened to decide on future steps on a wide array of concerns among the province’s residents.

In a post on X, a statement from the CM Office said the regional jirgas began today and were attended by tribal elders and elected public representatives from the Khyber and Orakzai districts, as well as representatives from the tribal subdivisions of Darra Adam Khel and Hassan Khel.

It added that 150 tribal elders from the aforementioned areas, six MPAs, three MNAs and one senator participated in the jirga.

The statement added that the CM’s adviser on information, the KP chief secretary, inspector general of police and commissioners and deputy commissioners were also present in the jirga.

The statement listed down the recommendations made by the jirga, such as ensuring unity against terrorism to restore peace, as well as declaring that displacement amid the ongoing military operation was “unacceptable under any circumstances”.

“Development is linked to peace and it will accelerate when peace is restored,” the statement said. “No one has asked for any resources of the province, including minerals, nor has it been given to anyone, nor will it be given to anyone.

“Tribal elders have recommended to the federal government that arrangements should be made to send a jirga of the provincial government and tribal elders for negotiations with Afghanistan,” the statement added.

The statement said that the jirga should receive resources and cooperation to achieve this, adding that the next regional jirga would be held in the Mohmand and Bajaur districts. A third jirga would be held in North and South Waziristan, while the fourth would be convened in Kurram district.

No dates were given for the jirgas in this statement.

“Immediately after the regional jirgas, a grand jirga will be held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister,” the statement added.