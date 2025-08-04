NA session begins today amid high political tensions

ISLAMABAD: A fresh session of the National Assembly begins today (Monday), a day ahead of PTI’s countrywide protest, amid heightened political temperature due to the convictions of key PTI leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub.

The session, summoned by President Asif Ali Zardari, is expected to witness strong protests from PTI lawmakers over the conviction of party members, the recent verdict on reserved seats and the disqualification of party leaders.

It is believed the convicted PTI MNAs will not attend the session today, fearing their arrest outside the Parliament House.

If the convicted MNAs do not turn up in the lower house of the parliament, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar will lead the PTI protest in the house.

According to the agenda of today’s NA session, eight bills will be tabled, mostly by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

These bills include the Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the Motor Vehicles Industry Development Bill, the Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, the Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, the Whistleblower Protec­tion and Vigilance Commission Bill, and the Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill.

Additionally, two ordinances are to be laid before the house: the Capital Development Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, by Mohsin Naqvi, and the National Agri-trade and Food Safety Authority Ordinance, 2025, by Food Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain.

