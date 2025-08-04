E-Paper | August 04, 2025

NA session begins today amid high political tensions

Syed Irfan Raza Published August 4, 2025 Updated August 4, 2025 10:34am

ISLAMABAD: A fresh session of the National Assembly begins today (Monday), a day ahead of PTI’s countrywide protest, amid heightened political temperature due to the convictions of key PTI leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub.

The session, summoned by President Asif Ali Zardari, is expected to witness strong protests from PTI lawmakers over the conviction of party members, the recent verdict on reserved seats and the disqualification of party leaders.

It is believed the convicted PTI MNAs will not attend the session today, fearing their arrest outside the Parliament House.

If the convicted MNAs do not turn up in the lower house of the parliament, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar will lead the PTI protest in the house.

According to the agenda of today’s NA session, eight bills will be tabled, mostly by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

These bills include the Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the Motor Vehicles Industry Development Bill, the Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, the Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, the Whistleblower Protec­tion and Vigilance Commission Bill, and the Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill.

Additionally, two ordinances are to be laid before the house: the Capital Development Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, by Mohsin Naqvi, and the National Agri-trade and Food Safety Authority Ordinance, 2025, by Food Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain.

Published in Dawn, August 4th, 2025

Terror potpourri
Updated 04 Aug, 2025

Terror potpourri

Kabul must do much more to neutralise the militant threat in Afghanistan.
In honour's name
04 Aug, 2025

In honour's name

THE blood of women continues to be spilled in the name of honour and still, the state remains a spectator. A recent...
The plastic problem
04 Aug, 2025

The plastic problem

PLASTIC waste, produced in large quantities, causes substantial damage to people and the ecosystem. The inauguration...
Hybrid ruin
Updated 03 Aug, 2025

Hybrid ruin

The PTI may be suffering, but it still wants the blessing of its tormentors more than the sympathy of their other victims.
No advantage
03 Aug, 2025

No advantage

THE new agreement between Pakistan and the US, heralded as a 'strategic' breakthrough in their trade and...
Starvation politics
03 Aug, 2025

Starvation politics

THE visit of US envoy Steve Witkoff to Gaza's aid corridors underlines how broken the West's humanitarian...