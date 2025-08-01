Ministers praise, PTI decries leaders’ sentences

• Party terms trial ‘politically motivated desperate attempt to crush it’

• Opposition alliance TTAP condemns ‘kangaroo courts’

• Ministers call it ‘timely and commendable decision’

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The op­­­­­position PTI on Thursday rejec­ted the verdict of a special anti-terrorism court (ATC) as a politically-motivated “travesty of justi­­ce”, after several senior party lea­ders were sentenced to 10 years in prison for their role in the May 9 riots.

In a sharply-worded statement, a PTI spokesperson condemned the ruling, calling it “one of the darkest chapters in the country’s judicial history and nothing short of a judicial murder”.

He described the conviction of PTI leaders and workers as a “hasty, one-sided, and politically motivated trial—an utterly failed and desperate attempt to crush the unwavering resolve of PTI’s leadership and loyal workers”.

The party claimed the convictions were “acts of revenge” and said the timing was designed to stifle a nationwide protest plan­ned for 5 August. He added that this ‘sham decision’ sentenced six National Assembly members, three Punjab Assembly members, and one senator, calling it a grave violation of the Constitution and dark stain on the face of justice, as well as a global embarrassment.

“This is the first time opposition leaders in both houses of parliament have been sentenced solely based on their loyalty to the unlawfully incarcerated PTI Patron-in-chief Imran Khan’s political narrative, public representation and constitutional struggle,” the spokesperson said.

However, PTI spokesperson categorically said that these campaigns of oppression and suppression would neither intimidate nor weaken their resolve.

Instead, he added, such coercive and brutal tactics would only fuel their determination as they prepare for the nationwide protests scheduled for Aug 5.

Opposition alliance

The party’s condemnation was echoed at an All Parties Confere­nce convened by the Tehreek-i-Tah­af­fuz-i-Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), a coalition of opposition groups.

In a joint statement, the TTAP called Thursday “another black day in the political and democra­tic history of Pakistan,” and appe­aled to the country’s chief justice to intervene, warning that the verdicts posed a “question mark on Pakistan’s judicial system”.

“We completely reject the verdicts of these kangaroo courts and condemn them,” the statement read. “This once again makes it clear that the government, which stan­­ds on the crutches of the establishment, and this hybrid system want the complete elimination of the opposition in the country,” it added.

In Lahore, PTI Punjab media head Shayan Bashir called the ruling a “massacre of law, justice, and the Constitution”, and vowed that the party’s protest would go ahead regardless of the government’s actions.

“Even if they arrest the party’s entire leadership, people will shut down Pakistan on August 5 and fight till the last drop of their blood for the true leader,” he said.

Ministers welcome verdict

The government, however, welcomed the sentences as a necessary step to uphold the rule of law.

Punjab’s information minister, Azma Bokhari, said the verdict sent a “clear and strong message to those with anti-state agendas that such actions will no longer be tolerated”.

She insisted that inciting atta­cks on state institutions was “an intolerable offence” and that “terrorism under the guise of political activism must come to an end”.

Federal information minister Attaullah Tarar, in a televised address, hailed the court’s decision as a “victory of the law” and accused PTI supporters of orchestrating attacks on military installations, government property, and law enforcement personnel.

“The trial that took place for this was a very fair trial,” Mr Tarar said, adding that the process included cross-examinations, witness testimonies, and the presentation of evidence.

Published in Dawn, Aug 1st, 2025