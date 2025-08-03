PTI Islamabad announces plan to block roads from today

ISLAMABAD: After failing to obtain permission from the district administration to hold a workers’ convention on August 5, the Islamabad chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has announced it will begin an unarmed but political “guerrilla struggle” from Sunday (today).

PTI Islamabad chapter head Aamir Mughal said that, under the “guerrilla struggle,” they would block various main roads and share the message of Imran Khan.

“However, workers will disperse before the arrival of police. Our goal is to record the protest and protect our workers from arrest and police torture. We know that torture is the only weapon of the ruling elite,” Mr Mughal said.

He vowed to expand this new strategy from Islamabad to the rest of the country.

It is worth mentioning that PTI has called for a protest on August 5, the day marking two years of Imran Khan’s incarceration. Imran Khan will lead the protest from jail.

Earlier this week, PTI submitted a request to the capital administration to hold a workers’ convention (jalsa) at F-9 Park on August 5.

A written application was submitted by the PTI Islamabad chapter to the office of the deputy commissioner.

The application, signed by PTI Islamabad Region President Aamir Masood Mughal and General Secretary Malik Amir Ali, stated that “On behalf of PTI Islamabad Region, we are writing this letter to seek your kind permission to organise a peaceful workers’ convention (jalsa) at Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9 Park), Islamabad on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, from 4pm to 10pm.”

The gathering, it added, was part of the party’s ongoing political activities to mobilise and engage its workers. “It will be a peaceful event aimed at energising and uniting the workers across Islamabad,” it stated.

“We assure you that all arrangements will be made in a disciplined manner, and full cooperation will be extended to the district administration and law enforcement agencies. Kindly provide us the necessary permission to use the venue and deploy security personnel to ensure the safety of all participants,” the application stated.

All SOPs, including public safety and park usage regulations, will be strictly followed. We hope for your kind cooperation and timely approval of our request, it added.

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2025