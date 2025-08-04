Tribal elders, TTP leaders agree to cease fire in Bajaur

BAJAUR: Another round of negotiations between the members of Bajaur Amn Jirga and leaders of banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan took place on Sunday, wherein both sides agreed to a ceasefire until the conflict was completely resolved through talks.

Sahibzada Haroon Rashid, the head of the 50-member Bajaur Amn Jirga, didn’t say anything about the details of the third round of talks with TTP leaders that concluded after Maghrib prayers. However, two members of the jirga told Dawn on Sunday that the third round of talks was held in Lowi Mamund tehsil, following conditional agreement of TTP leaders to vacate civilian areas during Saturday’s meeting, which was one of the two key demands of Bajaur Amn Jirga.

Sources said that the Sunday’s talks between both sides, aimed at convincing terrorists to either return to Afghanistan or retreat to mountains if they wanted to fight against security forces, were held after high-ups met with jirga members late on Saturday night to discuss the latest developments.

“Officials expressed satisfaction over the outcome of Saturday’s talks between both sides in a meeting with Bajaur Amn Jirga leaders headed by Sahibzada Haroon Rashid and decided to give negotiations another chance to resolve the conflict peacefully, leading to third round of talks,” they said.

Third round of talks between local elders and terrorists continues for several hours

On Saturday night, Sahibzada Haroon Rashid in his Facebook post also stated that the third round of talks between them and terrorists would be held on Sunday to resolve the issue through dialogue.

Sahibzada Haroon Rashid, the sole authorised person to inform local media about the outcome of the meeting, did not share details of talks with journalists till filing of this report as he and some other members of the jirga were busy in a meeting with senior officials to brief them on new developments.

However, in a social media post shared just before meeting with officials, he said: “I’m satisfied with today’s meeting, which lasted for seven hours.”

Meanwhile, the residents of Thangi area of Salarzai tehsil on Sunday urged authorities not to abandon a security post in their locality, fearing that the move would put their lives in peril.

Addressing a jirga held at Toot Shah Chowk, local elders said that authorities had planned to abandon the security post, established several years ago in the area.

The participants of the jirga demanded of relevant authorities to reconsider the plan.

ISLAMIC LAW: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl local leaders on Sunday vowed to continue their peaceful struggle for enforcement of Islamic law in the country and for peace and socioeconomic development of the district.

They made the pledge while addressing an event to mark the second anniversary of the July 30, 2023, bombing at a party’s gathering near Khar that left 64 people dead and 122 others wounded, mostly JUI-F workers, according to a statement.

The gathering, meant to pay homage to the martyrs, was held at Madressah Jamia Rashidia in Saroo Wanoo area of Salarzai.

JUI-F local chapter head Maulana Abdur Rashid and other senior party leaders including Maulana Kareemullah, Maulana Fataullah, Mufti Mohammad Naeem, and Maulana Mohammad Imran were among the key speakers at the event.

“Despite the deadly bombing of the party’s rally on July 30, 2023, JUI-F is still standing firm on its narrative and position,” the statement quoted Maulana Rashid as saying.

He said that JUI-F would continue the martyrs’ mission and play an active role in promoting peace and people’s prosperity.

The speakers also expressed great concerns over poor law and order in the district, particularly the launch of a military operation in several areas of Lowi Mamund tehsil.

Describing the military operations as no solution to the issue of terrorism, they called for negotiated settlement of the matter.

The speakers urged all political figures, social and political activists, elders, religious leaders and locals to play their part in promoting peace and stability in the district.

The ceremony concluded with a joint prayer for the departed souls of the martyrs.

Published in Dawn, August 4th, 2025