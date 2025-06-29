13 security men martyred in KP suicide attack

• The assailant rams explosive-laden vehicle into convoy of bomb disposal unit in North Waziristan

• ISPR blames India, ‘Fitna al Khwarij’ for attack

• 14 militants killed during military operation

NORTH WAZIRISTAN / PESHAWAR: Thirteen security personnel were martyred and 16 others injured while 14 militants were killed in two separate attacks in North Waziristan district on Saturday.

The deadliest attack occurred in the Khadi Khel area of Mir Ali tehsil around 7:15am, when an explosive-laden vehicle targ­eted a Mine-Resistant Ambush Prot­ected (MRAP) vehicle belonging to the security forces’ bomb disposal unit.

Sources said the blast claimed the lives of 13 soldiers and injured 10 others. Rescue operations were launched immediately, with the injured and the bodies shifted to Bannu district. The area was cordoned off following the incident.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) described the attack as a “cowardly act” planned and orchestrated by the “terrorist state of India” and executed by its proxy Fitna al Khwarij — a term the military uses for the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to the ISPR, the suicide bomber attempted to ram a convoy, but was intercepted by the leading vehicle. In desperation, the vehicle was driven into one of the leading group’s vehicles, resulting in the casualties.

“Resultantly, 13 brave sons of soil embraced Shahadat. In this tragic and barbaric incident, three innocent civilians — two children and a woman — also got severely injured,” it said.

However, local sources said the number of civilian injuries was 14. They reported that an emergency had been declared at a hospital in Mir Ali, with all entry and exit points in the area closed.

They also said that the intensity of the blast caused the roofs of nearby houses to collapse, injuring several residents. A curfew had already been imposed in the area since 6am due to prevailing security concerns.

Following the attack, security forces launched a sanitisation operation. After an intense exchange of fire, 14 militants were killed. “The operations in the area would continue, and perpetrators of this heinous and cowardly act will be brought to justice,” the ISPR added.

The martyred personnel were identified as Subedar Zahid Iqbal (aged 45) from Karak, Havildar Sohrab Khan (39) from Naseerabad, Havildar Mian Yousaf (41) from Buner, Naik Khitab Shah (34) from Lower Dir, Lance Naik Ismail (32) from Naseerabad, Sepoy Rohail (30) from Mirpur Khas, Sepoy Muhammad Ramzan (33) from Dera Ghazi Khan, Sepoy Nawab (30) from Quetta, Sepoy Zubair Ahmed (24) from Naseerabad, Sepoy Muhammad Sahki (31) from Dera Ghazi Khan, Sepoy Hashim Abbasi (20) from Abbottabad, Sepoy Muddasir Ejaz (25) from Layyah, and Sepoy Manzar Ali (23) from Mardan.

Security officials pointed fingers at Afghan nationals for the attacks on security forces. “Afghans have infiltrated there in hundreds and they are playing havoc with everything on earth,” a senior security official said.

The ISPR reiterated the military’s resolve to eliminate “Indian-sponsored terrorism” from the country, adding that “such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent civilians further reinforce our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation at all costs”.

Asood-al-Harb, a group linked to the banned Hafiz Gul Bahadur network — which has increased attacks in the region — claimed responsibility for the Mir Ali bombing.

Suicide attack

In a separate incident, a suicide attacker on a motorbike targeted a security convoy in the Saidgai area of Ghulam Khan tehsil near the Pak-Afghan border, leaving six security personnel injured.

Three of them were critically wounded and shifted to Bannu after initial treatment in Miramshah, sources said. No official statement from ISPR on the Ghulam Khan incident was issued at the time of reporting.

Cop martyred

Meanwhile, in another attack in Peshawar, a cop posted at Hashtnagri police station was martyred after unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him in the Shahpur area on Saturday.

The officer, Constable Shahenshah, was en route to duty when he was attacked near Shah Ji Abad graveyard, the city police said in a statement.

The constable’s funeral was held at the Peshawar Police Headquarters and was attended by Inspector General of KP Police Zulfiqar Hameed, CCPO Peshawar Qasim Ali Khan, SSP Operations Masood Ahmad, senior military officials and the martyr’s family members.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2025