Punjab PDMA issues high alert amid rising river levels

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 31, 2025 Updated July 31, 2025 10:23am

LAHORE: The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday issued a high alert as rising river levels threaten several regions of the province.

Continuous monsoon rains and accelerated glacier melting have significantly increased water inflows into major rivers, raising concerns of widespread flooding.

According to PDMA, the Chenab River at Marala is currently experiencing high level, with an inflow of 206,000 cusecs and an outflow of 179,000 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the Indus River has reported low-level flooding at key locations, including Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma, and Taunsa. At Tarbela, the inflow has surged to 286,000 cusecs, with an outflow of 270,000 cusecs. Similarly, Taunsa recorded an inflow of 310,000 cusecs, Kalabagh 300,000 cusecs, and Chashma 345,000 cusecs, indicating rising pressure on the river system.

Rains, glacier melt raise flood threat; urban flooding forecast in Lahore, Gujranwala, Pindi

The authorities warned that the Sutlej, Ravi, and Jhelum rivers, though currently at normal levels, could swell further due to the forecast rains.

The PDMA also highlighted that hill torrents in Dera Ghazi Khan remain stable for now, but the next 24 hours may see a dangerous surge in water levels.

PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia has directed district administrations to remain on high alert, particularly in vulnerable areas where flood contingency plans have already been activated. The PDMA control room and district emergency operation centres are operating round-the-clock to monitor developments.

Reservoir levels are also under close watch, with Mangla Dam at 57 per cent capacity and Tarbela Dam at 87pc. Additionally, Indian dams on the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers are reportedly at 43pc capacity, raising concerns about potential cross-border water releases.

The PDMA urged the public to exercise extreme caution, advising against bathing in rivers or canals and avoiding unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions.

PDMA also issued a monsoon rain alert in different areas of Punjab for next 24 hours. It forecast heavy rains in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Sialkot.

The PDMA also issued an alert to the commissioners and deputy commissioners of these respective districts to take measures and deal with the situation.

The PDMA also forecast urban flooding alert for Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala. The alert was also issued about rising water levels in rivers Chenab, Ravi and Jhelum. The river flood could also generate high water in canals of these areas.

There is a low level flood situation in the Baein rainwater drain in Narowal. The Sutlej River is also experiencing an increase in water flow at Ganda Singh.

PDMA also released a monsoon rains fact sheet. The Met office recorded 83mm rain in Jhelum, 81mm in Rawalpindi, 49mm in Mandi Bahauddin, 48mm in Mangla, 42mm in Gujrat, 39mm each in Gujranwala and Sialkot, and 33mm in DG Khan.

The monsoon fifth spell will continue till July 31.

During the current year, 162 people lost their lives due to rain in Punjab and 563 others were injured. As many as 214 houses were damaged and 121 cattle also died.

Most of the people lost lives due to roof collapse and electrocution and the government also announced compensation for the families of the deceased persons.

The government also announced financial help for the farmers over their crops damage.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2025

