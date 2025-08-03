Quetta honour killing case moved to trial court

QUETTA: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Quetta on Saturday rejected a police request to extend the physical remand of a tribal leader and another man accused in Digari honour killing case, ordering the case transfer to a trial court.

The suspects, Sardar Sher Baz Satakzai and co-accused Mohammad Bashir, were presented before the ATC after the completion of a 10-day remand.

Police sought to prolong the remand, but the court, overseen by Judge Muhammad Ali Mubeen, declined the request.

Following the transfer, however, the trial court of Judicial Magistrate Saifullah Tareen approved a two-day remand for the suspects.

The case involves the murders of a man and a woman, Bano Bibi, which occurred in the Digari area of the Quetta district two weeks ago.

The primary accused, Jalal Khan, who is the brother of the deceased woman, remains at large.

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2025