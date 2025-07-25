Mother of main accused remanded in Quetta ‘honour killing’ case

QUETTA: Police on Thursday arrested the mother of the prime suspect accused of killing his sister, Bano Bibi, and a man in the name of “honour” in the Dagari area of Quetta district nearly two months ago.

Officials said Bibi Gul Jan was detained by the Serious Crimes Investi­gation Wing (SCIW) and produced before the Anti-Terro­rism Court (ATC) the same day. Investigators requested her rem­and, which the court approved for two days, handing her over to SCIW officials.

So far, police have arrested 16 people in connection with the Dagari killings, including Sardar Sherbaz Khan Satakzai and Basher Ahmed, both of whom were remanded to SCIW custody for 10 days earlier this week.

Sardar Sherbaz was the chief of the Satakzai tribe, from which the victim Bano Bibi also belonged and was killed along with a man identified as Ehsanullah Samalani in the name of so-called honour.

However, the main suspect, Jalal Satakzai, remains at large.

He was seen in a viral video firing shots at his sister, Bano “We are making all efforts to arrest the main accused,” a senior police officer said.

In a video statement that surfaced on Wednesday night, Gul Jan claimed that Sardar Sherbaz was not involved in the decision to kill Bano and Ehsanullah.

“The decision to kill Bano and Ehsan was taken by her family according to Baloch traditions and customs, and Sardar Sherbaz Satakzai had no role in it,” the woman said.

She also revealed Bano was the mother of three sons and two daughters.

The killings sparked outrage after footage of the double murder went viral, highlighting that “honour killings” continue to persist in Balochistan despite strict laws criminalising such acts.

Human rights groups have long criticised the slow enforcement of these laws, particularly in tribal areas where jirgas and traditional councils continue to wield influence.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2025