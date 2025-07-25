E-Paper | July 25, 2025

Mother of main accused remanded in Quetta ‘honour killing’ case

Saleem Shahid Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 09:04am

QUETTA: Police on Thursday arrested the mother of the prime suspect accused of killing his sister, Bano Bibi, and a man in the name of “honour” in the Dagari area of Quetta district nearly two months ago.

Officials said Bibi Gul Jan was detained by the Serious Crimes Investi­gation Wing (SCIW) and produced before the Anti-Terro­rism Court (ATC) the same day. Investigators requested her rem­and, which the court approved for two days, handing her over to SCIW officials.

So far, police have arrested 16 people in connection with the Dagari killings, including Sardar Sherbaz Khan Satakzai and Basher Ahmed, both of whom were remanded to SCIW custody for 10 days earlier this week.

Sardar Sherbaz was the chief of the Satakzai tribe, from which the victim Bano Bibi also belonged and was killed along with a man identified as Ehsanullah Samalani in the name of so-called honour.

However, the main suspect, Jalal Satakzai, remains at large.

He was seen in a viral video firing shots at his sister, Bano “We are making all efforts to arrest the main accused,” a senior police officer said.

In a video statement that surfaced on Wednesday night, Gul Jan claimed that Sardar Sherbaz was not involved in the decision to kill Bano and Ehsanullah.

“The decision to kill Bano and Ehsan was taken by her family according to Baloch traditions and customs, and Sardar Sherbaz Satakzai had no role in it,” the woman said.

She also revealed Bano was the mother of three sons and two daughters.

The killings sparked outrage after footage of the double murder went viral, highlighting that “honour killings” continue to persist in Balochistan despite strict laws criminalising such acts.

Human rights groups have long criticised the slow enforcement of these laws, particularly in tribal areas where jirgas and traditional councils continue to wield influence.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

D.G. Khan lawlessness
Updated 25 Jul, 2025

D.G. Khan lawlessness

The region risks becoming another flashpoint unless the network of militants and gangs is completely dismantled.
Dower ruling
25 Jul, 2025

Dower ruling

IT is always encouraging to see the Supreme Court act with moral clarity on issues that often go unaddressed. On...
Justice or spectacle?
Updated 24 Jul, 2025

Justice or spectacle?

Prosecuting them under standard criminal laws would have sufficed.
Privatising Discos
24 Jul, 2025

Privatising Discos

A TOP official of the Privatisation Commission has informed a parliamentary panel that the government plans to ...
Failed approach
24 Jul, 2025

Failed approach

APPARENTLY, Pakistan were weighed down by the promise they had made. Salman Ali Agha’s men kept only half of it ...
Shameful silence
Updated 23 Jul, 2025

Shameful silence

Instead of shielding Israel with euphemisms, the West must demand an immediate halt to this bloodshed.