Viral video: case registered in couple’s murder and suspect arrested, says Balochistan CM

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday said that a case had been registered and a suspect had been arrested after a video showing the murder of a couple went viral on social media.

The video shows a group of men leading a couple out of vehicles and into a desert apparently in Balochistan, before gunning them down with pistols and shooting the bodies. Political figures and activists have termed the incident an ‘honour’ killing.

In a post on X, Bugti addressed the incident, stating that it occurred a few days before Eidul Azha this year and that the victims had been identified.

“Taking immediate notice of the viral video of the murder of a woman and a man on all social media, orders were issued to Balochistan Police for action,” the CM wrote. “A terrorism case has been registered on behalf of the state, and one suspected killer has been arrested; the law will take its course in this heinous matter!”

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind spoke at the Karachi Press Club today and said that action was underway to trace and apprehend the suspects.

“The two affected families had not filed any report of the incident; however, the state has registered a case,” he said.

“The tribes and individuals seen in the video have been identified; however, their names are not being disclosed at this stage as part of a strategic approach,” he added. “The data of the people seen in the video has been obtained and those whose faces can be identified are being traced through Nadra [National Database and Registration Authority].

“So far, one person has been arrested, while raids are being conducted to arrest others,” he added.

Rind stated that the area shown in the video had been identified, but he did not disclose where it is. He did mention that the incident took place on Eidul Azha.

“Whether it is the killers or those who possibly held a jirga, strict legal action will be taken against all of them,” he warned. “An FIR (first information report) has already been registered based on the facts revealed in the video, and now the investigation will be taken to its logical conclusion.”

Rind continued: “Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has said that such brutal acts are not only intolerable but are also a serious insult to social values and human dignity. He [CM Bugti] has made it clear that those who challenge the rule of law will be dealt with strictly and no one can be allowed to take the law into their own hands.”

In Pakistan, ‘honour’ killings continued to claim the lives of women throughout 2024, perpetuated by deeply ingrained societal beliefs about family dignity and shame.

Data from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan shows that in 2024, ‘honour’ killings continued to be a serious issue across Pakistan, with particularly high figures in Sindh and Punjab. From January to November, a total of 346 people fell victim to ‘honour’ crimes in the country.

The previous two years also saw a consistent rise in murders related to the so-called ‘honour’.

Viral video sparks condemnation

Various political figures and activists condemned the incident as the video was circulated across social media.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemned the video in a statement, calling the suspects “beasts” and saying that they deserve no concessions.

“I have faith that the criminals involved in this murder will be brought to justice soon,” he said. “This murder should be a test case for the Balochistan government, as it is gender terrorism.”

The PPP chief added that Islam allows women to marry men of their choice and that the Constitution guarantees the protection of this right.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif shared the video in a post on X, with a message for the people of Balochistan. Referring to the growing militancy in the province, he said: “Those who have taken up arms against the state — start by raising your voice against the unjust system that surrounds you.”

He continued that the ones responsible for this “oppression are your own brothers, not the travellers and labourers from other provinces”, pointing out the recent bus attack in Balochistan’s Kalat district, which left three people dead and other similar incidents in the recent past.

PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman condemned the incident in a post on X, labelling it an “unforgivable crime”.

“Crushing the right to marry is a violation of fundamental human rights. Killing in the name of tribal decisions is a despicable act. The cycle of brutality in the name of honour must be stopped,” she wrote.

“By mercilessly killing the married couple, not only have law and justice been insulted, but the authority of the provincial government has also been challenged,” Rehman added. “The chapter of oppression and barbarism under the guise of jirgas must be closed.”

The senator emphasised that the perpetrators must be brought to justice and that legislation to end “outdated customs” is indispensable.

Baloch activist Sammi Deen Baloch decried the incident as an ‘honour’ killing, appealing to Baloch elders to “respect women’s decisions”.

“As a woman, this chilling incident is deeply painful and heart-wrenching for me,” she wrote on X. “Killing any woman in the name of honour is not only a heinous crime but also the worst humiliation of humanity.

“I appeal to Baloch and Pashtun tribal elders, influential sections of society, and intellectuals to respect women’s decisions. Today’s woman is the same woman who is educated, aware, and fully capable of making decisions about her future.”

She demanded that the incident be investigated in a transparent and comprehensive manner so that the suspects are brought to justice and “no one dares to repeat such a barbaric act in the future”.