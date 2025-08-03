Two killed, one injured in Sui bomb blast

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Two people were killed and another injured in a roadside bomb explosion in the Sui area of Dera Bugti district on Saturday.

According to Levies officials, the incident took place in the Kanjo Saghari area of Sui, where an improvised explosive device (IED) planted along the roadside was detonated with a remote control.

The blast killed two individuals on the spot, identified as Washo and Zahid, while another person, Sada, sustained injuries.

Local authorities shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital. Later, the bodies were handed over to the families after necessary procedures. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2025