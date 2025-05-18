E-Paper | May 18, 2025

2 dead, 11 injured as blast rips through market in Balochistan’s Qila Abdullah: officials

Abdullah Zehri Published May 18, 2025 Updated May 18, 2025 11:23pm

Two people were killed and at least 11 were injured after an explosion ripped through a market in Balochistan’s Qila Abdullah district on Sunday evening, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Qila Abdullah Riyaz Khan told Dawn.com, “Two people were killed while 11 were injured in the explosion.”

According to the initial investigation, the explosives were planted in a vehicle, DC Khan said, adding that the bomb disposal squad and law enforcement officials were summoned and an investigation was launched.

“An emergency was declared at the District Health Headquarters in Qila Abdullah, where medical assistance was being provided to the injured,” he said.

In a separate statement given to Dawn.com, Qila Abdullah Levies Risaldar Gulab Khan said, “The blast took place near the Abdul Jabbar Market in the Gulistan area of Qila Abdullah district, resulting in the death of two people and injuries to 11 others.

“After the explosion, Levies personnel and people present at the scene immediately rescued the injured, who were then moved to the District Health Headquarters Chaman for treatment.”

According to the official, officers began an investigation after collecting evidence from the scene.

Condemning the blast, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said he shared the grief of the families of the deceased.

“The war against terrorism is undoubtedly a war of national security,” CM Bugti said in a statement, adding war against terrorism will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated.

“The elements involved in the Gulistan blast will be brought to an end soon,” he added.

In a separate statement, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said security forces were present at the spot, the area was being cordoned off, and evidence was being collected.

“The state is taking steps to protect the people by utilising all resources,” Rind said.

The security situation in Balochistan has worsened in recent months, as militants, long involved in a low-level insurgency, have stepped up the frequency and intensity of their attacks. The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, in particular, has adopted new tactics to inflict higher casualties and directly target Pakistani security forces.

In March, the Jaffar Express train was hijacked near Balochistan’s Sibi area, resulting in the deaths of 26 hostages, including 18 security personnel. Five more security personnel were martyred during the operation.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The madness of Modi’s media

The madness of Modi’s media

India’s mainstream media has devolved into a propaganda machine that espouses delusional narratives and endangers regional peace.

Opinion

Editorial

War and peace
Updated 18 May, 2025

War and peace

Instead of constantly evoking the spectre of war, India and Pakistan should work towards peace.
Unequal taxation
18 May, 2025

Unequal taxation

PAKISTAN’S inefficient, growth-inhibiting, distortive and unjust tax system can justifiably be described as the...
Health crimes
18 May, 2025

Health crimes

MULTAN’S Nishtar Hospital, south Punjab’s largest public-sector hospital, was in the news last year for...
Tariff reform
Updated 17 May, 2025

Tariff reform

Planned import policy reforms signify a major positive shift in the govt’s economic and growth strategy.
Rising heat
17 May, 2025

Rising heat

AS the mercury continues to rise mercilessly across Pakistan, it becomes painfully clear that climate change has hit...
Missing link
17 May, 2025

Missing link

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb now has much to his credit, which is why his promise that the M6 motorway will ...