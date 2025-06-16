Blast kills 2, injures 11 in Balochistan’s Barkhan

Two people were killed and 11 others injured on Monday when a bomb planted in a motorcycle exploded in Balochistan’s Barkhan district, officials said.

Barkhan Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khosa told Dawn.com, “The explosive material was planted in a motorcycle parked in the main market of Rakhni, Barkhan district. It resulted in the death of two people and injured 11 others.”

Four of the injured were in critical condition and were immediately taken to a hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan, Khosa said.

He added that nearby shops, buildings, and one car were also damaged by the blast.

“An emergency has been imposed in all hospitals across Barkhan following the blast, while police, Levies and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel reached the site of the incident and began collecting evidence,” he said, adding that law enforcement agencies have also cordoned off the area and begun a search for the suspects

A similar incident occurred in March when four people were killed and five others were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) attached to a motorbike went off in a market in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district.

Police said the explosive was attached to a motorcycle and detonated remotely after the bike was parked beside a car.