UAE envoy meets Nawaz, Maryam in Murree

LAHORE: UAE Amba­s­sador Hamad Obaid Ibra­him Salem Al-Zaabi on Friday called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her father Nawaz Sharif, just a day after Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador Nawaf Bin Saeed al-Maliki met them.

The Punjab government did not specify where these meetings took place, but a source said both the ambassadors met them at their residence in Murree.

Both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have been camping in Murree for the last several days to discuss “important legislation”.

They discussed with Am­­bassador Al-Zaabi on how to expand bilateral co­­op­e­ration in fraternal relatio­­ns, economic partnership, education, science and sustainable development.

“Relationship between Pakistan and UAE is not just diplomatic but a bond of hearts. Bilateral relati­o­ns between Pakistan and UAE have always sto­od the test of time and circumstances,” Mr Sharif said.

Maryam Nawaz said: “We are keen to further expand cooperation with the UAE in fields of education, research and environment. Visa-free entry for official and diplomatic passport holders between Pakistan and UAE is commendable,” she said, highlighting the need for increase in bilateral trade volume.

Published in Dawn, Aug 2nd, 2025