UAE assures full visa facilitation support for Pakistanis

The United Arab Emirates’ Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Friday assured “full support” in expediting visas for Pakistani citizens, state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

Al Nahyan’s statement came during a meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is currently on an official visit to the UAE. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in security, counter-narcotics, and immigration matters.

The minister received a warm welcome at the UAE Ministry of Interior, where he was presented with a guard of honour. He was introduced to senior UAE officials and engaged in high-level discussions focusing on visa facilitation for Pakistani citizens, especially work visas.

During the visit, Naqvi emphasised the importance of easing the visa policy, stating, “We want Pakistani citizens to come to the UAE with ease. Relaxation in visa policies will bring great relief.”

The UAE interior minister assured full support in this regard.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in key areas, including security, anti-smuggling efforts, and the use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence to tackle emerging security challenges.

Naqvi also toured the modern policing and operations centre of the Abu Dhabi police, where he was briefed on the city’s advanced surveillance and crime-prevention systems. He praised the technological innovations and expressed interest in adopting similar systems in Pakistan.

The minister concluded his visit by calling the brotherly relations between the UAE and Pakistan a “national asset”, and expressed Pakistan’s desire to deepen cooperation in all areas, particularly security and public welfare, APP reported.

Pakistan and the UAE share close diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties. The UAE is one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners in the Middle East and a major source of remittances, with a large Pakistani expatriate population living and working there.