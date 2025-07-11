E-Paper | July 11, 2025

UAE assures full visa facilitation support for Pakistanis

APP | Dawn.com Published July 11, 2025 Updated July 11, 2025 03:38pm

The United Arab Emirates’ Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Friday assured “full support” in expediting visas for Pakistani citizens, state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

Al Nahyan’s statement came during a meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is currently on an official visit to the UAE. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation in security, counter-narcotics, and immigration matters.

The minister received a warm welcome at the UAE Ministry of Interior, where he was presented with a guard of honour. He was introduced to senior UAE officials and engaged in high-level discussions focusing on visa facilitation for Pakistani citizens, especially work visas.

During the visit, Naqvi emphasised the importance of easing the visa policy, stating, “We want Pakistani citizens to come to the UAE with ease. Relaxation in visa policies will bring great relief.”

The UAE interior minister assured full support in this regard.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in key areas, including security, anti-smuggling efforts, and the use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence to tackle emerging security challenges.

Naqvi also toured the modern policing and operations centre of the Abu Dhabi police, where he was briefed on the city’s advanced surveillance and crime-prevention systems. He praised the technological innovations and expressed interest in adopting similar systems in Pakistan.

The minister concluded his visit by calling the brotherly relations between the UAE and Pakistan a “national asset”, and expressed Pakistan’s desire to deepen cooperation in all areas, particularly security and public welfare, APP reported.

Pakistan and the UAE share close diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties. The UAE is one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners in the Middle East and a major source of remittances, with a large Pakistani expatriate population living and working there.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Seizing the moment

Seizing the moment

Zeba Sathar
The provinces bear the primary responsibility for improving access to family planning services, particularly for poorer families.

Editorial

PIA privatisation
Updated 11 Jul, 2025

PIA privatisation

While it does give the privatisation authorities a much-needed head-start, it will not be sustainable unless preceded by policy and regulatory reforms.
Beyond expectations
11 Jul, 2025

Beyond expectations

THESE are tough times, but the country is lucky enough to still be considered home by a large expatriate workforce,...
Train in vain
11 Jul, 2025

Train in vain

TALK of ‘revival’ of the long-dead Karachi Circular Railway has turned into a running joke for denizens of this...
No negotiations
10 Jul, 2025

No negotiations

IT seems like the appeal from Kot Lakhpat Jail has fallen on deaf ears. “[…] The time for negotiations has...
Speech policing
Updated 10 Jul, 2025

Speech policing

Sweeping accusations have once more exposed just how broadly and arbitrarily Peca is being applied.
Continued detention
10 Jul, 2025

Continued detention

THE continued detention of BYC head Mahrang Baloch and five other activists indicates that the state is uninterested...