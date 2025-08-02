Winning hearts must for lasting peace in Balochistan: Bilawal

KARACHI: Describing the Balochistan issue as “historic and complex”, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday said lasting peace in the province could not be achieved only through “kinetic actions” as it required a comprehensive strategy aimed at “winning the hearts and minds of the people”.

Addressing Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) delegates from across the country, gathered here for the three-day platinum jubilee celebrations, the PPP chairman acknowledged the persistent challenges facing Balochistan “are often not fully understood at the federal level”, stressing that resolving them required consistent hard work, meaningful engagement and sustained investment.

“While there may be a need for kinetic action in certain situations, such measures alone cannot resolve Balochistan’s problems,” he said.

“The provincial government is striving to introduce initiatives that go beyond that. We are bringing projects aimed at winning the hearts and minds of the people of Balochistan. That’s the real battle we are trying to fight and win in Balochistan.”

Earlier, he recalled how the Pakistani Air Force defeated Indian aggression, while Pakistani journalism countered Indian media’s disinformation campaigns. “Our journalists prioritised credibility, truth, and verified news over sensationalism. This commitment is commendable,” he said.

PPP chief praises role of media during recent escalation with India

“The recent conflict made it clear how essential digital platforms are as national assets,” he said.

“Digital media played a critical role, and its freedom proved beneficial. We must now safeguard and empower it. I am grateful that the government lifted the ban on digital media during the war — and that it has not been reinstated since. I sincerely hope it remains that way.”

Addressing the spread of disinformation by hostile elements, including India, the PPP chairman stressed that misinformation targeting regions like Balochistan, Sindh, and Kashmir was part of a larger campaign.

He vowed to collaborate with PFUJ to introduce legislation to combat disinformation and protect journalism. He expressed hope that the federal government would reconsider some policies towards the media.

“We will do everything we can to implement laws designed to protect journalists. We also ask journalists to work with us in this effort,” he said.

Published in Dawn, August 2nd, 2025