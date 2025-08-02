E-Paper | August 02, 2025

Winning hearts must for lasting peace in Balochistan: Bilawal

Imran Ayub Published August 2, 2025 Updated August 2, 2025 08:22am
PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) delegates at Sindh CM House on Aug 1, 2025. — X/MediaCellPPP
PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) delegates at Sindh CM House on Aug 1, 2025. — X/MediaCellPPP

KARACHI: Describing the Balochistan issue as “historic and complex”, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday said lasting peace in the province could not be achieved only through “kinetic actions” as it required a comprehensive strategy aimed at “winning the hearts and minds of the people”.

Addressing Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) delegates from across the country, gathered here for the three-day platinum jubilee celebrations, the PPP chairman acknowledged the persistent challenges facing Balochistan “are often not fully understood at the federal level”, stressing that resolving them required consistent hard work, meaningful engagement and sustained investment.

“While there may be a need for kinetic action in certain situations, such measures alone cannot resolve Balochistan’s problems,” he said.

“The provincial government is striving to introduce initiatives that go beyond that. We are bringing projects aimed at winning the hearts and minds of the people of Balochistan. That’s the real battle we are trying to fight and win in Balochistan.”

Earlier, he recalled how the Pakistani Air Force defeated Indian aggression, while Pakistani journalism countered Indian media’s disinformation campaigns. “Our journalists prioritised credibility, truth, and verified news over sensationalism. This commitment is commendable,” he said.

PPP chief praises role of media during recent escalation with India

“The recent conflict made it clear how essential digital platforms are as national assets,” he said.

“Digital media played a critical role, and its freedom proved beneficial. We must now safeguard and empower it. I am grateful that the government lifted the ban on digital media during the war — and that it has not been reinstated since. I sincerely hope it remains that way.”

Addressing the spread of disinformation by hostile elements, including India, the PPP chairman stressed that misinformation targeting regions like Balochistan, Sindh, and Kashmir was part of a larger campaign.

He vowed to collaborate with PFUJ to introduce legislation to combat disinformation and protect journalism. He expressed hope that the federal government would reconsider some policies towards the media.

“We will do everything we can to implement laws designed to protect journalists. We also ask journalists to work with us in this effort,” he said.

Published in Dawn, August 2nd, 2025

Pak India Ties, Pakistan India Tensions
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

TTP footholds
Updated 02 Aug, 2025

TTP footholds

While terrorism issue must be taken up with Afghanistan, local responses should ensure thorough CT actions so KP doesn't suffer endlessly.
USC’s closure
02 Aug, 2025

USC’s closure

TO many, the closure of the state-owned utility stores highlights the failure of successive governments to reform...
Going nowhere
02 Aug, 2025

Going nowhere

THE Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway seems to be paved with broken promises and not much else. No matter how many times the...
New Pak-US era?
Updated 01 Aug, 2025

New Pak-US era?

This surprise turn in bilateral relations should send a positive signal to foreign investors.
Hasty disqualifications
01 Aug, 2025

Hasty disqualifications

THERE were no surprises here. Earlier this week, four lawmakers associated with the PTI, including the leader of the...
Selfless act
01 Aug, 2025

Selfless act

EVEN in death, some courageously choose to offer others a second chance at life. The recent example of 23-year-old...