Air force credits Cobras with ‘six IAF kills’

ISLAMABAD: Just past midnight on May 7, a low hum of tension filled the Combat Operations Centre at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Headquarters in Islamabad.

On radar screens, dozens of Indian Air Force (IAF) fighters began clustering to the north, maneuvering with unmistakable intent.

Within minutes, Pakistan’s skies were alive with scrambling fighter jets — including the most recently inducted J-10C aircraft, flown by one of its most storied units: No. 15 Squadron, the “Cobras.”

Nearly a month later, the PAF formally acknowledged what many had speculated — that it was the Kamra-based 15 Squadron that led the charge in shooting down six Indian Air Force (IAF) jets during what’s now considered one of the largest air-to-air engagement in South Asia in more than half a century.

Pilots from Kamra-based No. 15 Squadron expected to be decorated at a formal ceremony later this month

Eighteen of the squadron’s 20 J-10C aircraft took part in the mission, executing a high-risk intercept against a large-scale Indian formation as part of Pakistan’s defensive response.

In a post released by the PAF’s media directorate, the Cobras were hailed for their legacy and professionalism: “From heroic air battles in the 1965 war, where Flt Lt Imtiaz Bhatti downed two Indian Vampires, to Cold War-era vigilance during the Soviet-Afghan War, the squadron has always remained combat-ready… Now equipped with J-10C 4.5+ generation fighters, the Cobras continue to embody precision, courage, and aerial dominance.”

The May 7 confrontation — triggered by India’s launch of Operation Sindoor following a deadly attack in Pahalgam — saw more than 120 aircraft take to the skies from both sides.

According to the Pakistani military’s official account, the six Indian aircraft downed included three Rafales, a MiG-29, a Mirage-2000, and a Su-30MKI — all hit by PL-15 BVR missiles fired from PAF J-10C fighters. Each launch was executed by pilots from the 15 Squadron, who are expected to be publicly named and decorated at a formal ceremony later this month.

A senior PAF official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, confirmed: “The pilots involved in the operation will be honoured soon. These are some of the finest aviators in our ranks — and their performance speaks for itself”.

The engagement, insiders say, was the result of a calculated bait-and-counter strategy. With credible intelligence of an impending Indian incursion, the PAF deployed four defensive counter-air formations and monitored over 60 Indian aircraft using its electromagnetic spectrum management systems.

“We fought the battle on our terms,” the official added. “Our kill chain was fully ac­­tive. When the command shifted, while aircraft were airborne, from ‘Deter’ to ‘As­­sure Kill, Deny Own Loss,’ the Cobras carried out their mission with precision and control.”

Among the targets prioritised were the Rafales — the pride of the IAF since their induction in 2019. “The Indians expected the Rafales to be game chan-gers,” the official said. “So we made them our first target.”

The Indian response was initially evasive. On May 11, IAF Director General of Air Operations, Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, downplayed the situation, merely stating that “losses are a part of combat” and insisting all pilots had returned safely.

But the facade cracked during the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on May 31, when India’s Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, was compelled to admit the losses, attributing them to “tactical errors.”

The admission triggered a storm of criticism back home. In a bid to contain the fallout, Gen Chauhan resorted to baffling cricket metaphors to explain away the embarrassment.

History of the Cobras

The No. 15 Squadron is no stranger to high-stakes operations. Established in 1956, the unit claimed Pakistan’s first confirmed aerial kill in 1959. It played a pivotal role in the 1965 and 1971 wars and later took on patrol and interdiction duties along the Durand Line during the Soviet-Afghan conflict.

Prior to the latest aerial engagement, the squadron participated in the 2019 Operation Swift Retort - Pakistan’s measured response to India’s Balakot airstrike. In that mission, two Mirage-VPAs from the Cobras conducted precision strikes using H-4 SOW glide bombs on open terrain adjacent to the Narian Army Base in the Rajouri Sector of Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

Following that mission, the Cobras underwent a significant transformation. In 2022, they became the first PAF squadron to transition from aging Mirage aircraft to the more advanced Chinese-built Chengdu J-10C multirole fighters. The older Mirages were reassigned to the newly established No. 50 Squadron, while the Cobras’ elevation to J-10C operators marked their formal recognition as Pakistan’s frontline aerial strike unit.

The induction of the J-10C — equipped with AESA radar, advanced datalinks, and BVR capabilities - dramatically expanded the squadron’s operational envelope, allowing it to perform both air superiority and precision strike roles across a wide spectrum of missions.

Adding to the unit’s prestige is the fact that the current Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu is a former commander of No. 15 Squadron. On the night of May 7, it was Sidhu himself who was directing combat operations from the PAF’s nerve centre in Islamabad, personally monitoring every move.

“The Cobras are our sharpest fang,” one official said. “They’ve defended this nation in every war. May 7 was no exception — only this time, the stakes were even higher.”

Back at their base in Kamra, the mood is one of pride tempered by professionalism. The PAF’s official statement ended with a sober affirmation: “Throughout its distinguished history, No. 15 Squadron has demonstrated unwavering operational resilience and tactical excellence.”

Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2025