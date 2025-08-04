Fact check: Viral video of Bilawal saying ‘our people are sitting in India’s parliament’ is fake

Since July 3, multiple Indian users on the social media platform X have been sharing a video of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, claiming that he said “our people are sitting in India’s parliament”. However, the audio in the clip is doctored.

On July 31, an X user, who seemed to be Indian from previous posts, shared a video that showed a split frame of Bilawal in the National Assembly and Indian politician Gaurav Gogoi in the Lok Sabha.

In the clip, Bilawal could allegedly be heard saying: “Who attacks in the dead of the night? We can easily do propaganda in front of the Indian prime minister. Our people are sitting in their parliament.”

The caption of the post said: “Our people are sitting in India’s parliament — Bilawal Bhutto. Hello Gaurav Gogoi Asm ji, who are those ‘our people’ of Bilawal Bhutto sitting in the Indian Parliament?”

It gathered more than 100,000 views and was shared 5,200 times.

The same video was also shared by other Indian accounts, as can be seen here, here and here.

The video was also shared by Indian accounts on Instagram, as seen here.

Moreover, an image of Bilawal along with the statement “our people are sitting in their parliament” was also shared by Hindutva accounts as can be seen here, here, here and here, racking up 611,378 views collectively.

None of the posts provided any other additional details about the context of the alleged video, such as when it was from or a link to the full address.

A fact-check was initiated to determine the veracity of the claim due to its high virality and keen public interest in the recent Pakistan-India conflict, as well as current relations between the neighbouring countries.

Observing the video revealed inconsistencies in Bilawal’s audio in the clip, the most prominent among them being issues in lip-syncing, the mispronunciation of “prime minister”, and the use of Hindi words.

Reviewing the alleged clip via reverse image search showed that Bilawal’s video is actually from May 7, 2025, when he spoke in the National Assembly on the four-day India-Pakistan conflict.

In his original speech, the former foreign minister said: “Only thieves and cowards attack at night. If they had even an ounce of courage, they would have announced their attack during the day.”

He added: “We do not condone war and never have, but India should brace itself because Pakistan is yet to respond, and it will not do so during the night, or on the basis of lies, but as per international laws and UN Charter.”

The same was also corroborated by a keyword search that yielded reports by credible news outlets Dawn and Express Tribune, both of which did not report anything on Bilawal talking about the Indian parliament.

Therefore, the fact-check determined that the claim that a viral video shows Bilawal saying “our people are sitting in India’s parliament” is false. The video is doctored and dubbed over.

This fact check was originally published by iVerify Pakistan — a project of CEJ-IBA and UNDP.