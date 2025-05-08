Only thieves and cowards attack at night, says Bilawal

• PM offers to meet political leaders, including PTI’s, to offer joint front against Indian aggression • Barrister Gohar welcomes premier’s offer

• Lawmakers laud forces on successful defence of the realm

ISLAMABAD: Lawmakers in the National Assembly on Wednesday stro­ngly condemned the brutal aggression demonstrated by India resulting in loss of civilian lives in Pakistan.

In an impassioned speech on the floor of the lower house of parliament, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said: “Only thieves and cowards attack at night. If they had even an ounce of courage, they would have announced their attack during the day.”

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said that India has become barbaric and blind due to its arrogance, but the valiant people of Pakistan will make them see. “We do not condone war and never have, but India should brace itself because Pakistan is yet to respond, and it will not do so during the night, or on the basis of lies, but as per international laws and UN Charter.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his address in the National Assembly, called for a complete unity and offered to meet political leaders, including those from the opposition PTI.

He said the great victory of Pakistan and frustration of the evil designs of the enemy was made possible by unity, concord and consultations.

Inviting all political forces to join hands to seize the opportunity of making Pakistan a great nation, he said he was ready to meet them in the speaker’s chamber. “We should peek into the past to learn a lesson from it, and not to sling mud at each other,” he remarked.

The prime minister said Pakistan delivered a befitting response to India, shattering the myth that the hostile neighbour has left Islamabad far behind in conventional warfare. He emphasised that Pakistan is fully capable of defending its geographical boundaries, whether in conventional or nuclear warfare. He reaffirmed the competence of the country’s armed forces in defending the motherland.

“We should pass a resolution to pay tributes to General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, General Syed Asim Munir, Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar for doubling nation’s honour,” he remarked.

Expressing his views on the floor of the house, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer of talks with the opposition.

“It is a moment when politics takes a back seat to patriotism. This country belongs to all of us. Today, politics has been silenced, but on both sides of the aisle, the whole nation is united for Pakistan’s defence,” said Gohar.

He warned India against any repeat of the mistake it had committed.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, expressing his views in parliament, said clear instructions were given to the forces to engage only those aircraft that drop payloads inside Pakistani territory. “Otherwise, we could have brought down 10 to 12,” he said. “India’s reckless attack has jeopardised regional peace,” he noted.

He said that Pakistan reserves the right to respond under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

JUI-F’s Ghafoor Haideri and MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also hailed the befitting response to Indian aggression while expressing their views in the house.

