E-Paper | August 01, 2025

Israel sharpens travel warning for Israelis in UAE, cites terror threat

Reuters Published August 1, 2025 Updated August 1, 2025 01:40pm
Image showing Emirati and Israeli flags at Abu Dhabi International Airport, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, August 31, 2020. — Reuters/File
Image showing Emirati and Israeli flags at Abu Dhabi International Airport, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, August 31, 2020. — Reuters/File

Israel is evacuating most of its diplomatic mission staff in the United Arab Emirates after Israel’s National Security Council sharpened its travel warning for Israelis staying in the Gulf country.

The UAE’s Israeli and Jewish community has grown more visible since 2020, when the UAE became the most prominent Arab state in 30 years to establish formal ties with Israel under a US-brokered agreement dubbed the Abraham Accords.

“We are emphasising this travel warning given our understanding that terrorist organisations (the Iranians, Hamas, Hezbollah and Global Jihad) are increasing their efforts to harm Israel”, the NSC said in a statement.

“They are driven by heightened motivation to exact revenge following Operation Rising Lion, in addition to the anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian incitement which has intensified since the start of Operation Iron Swords, and even more so in response to Hamas’ starvation campaign,” it said, using the names for its military assaults on Iran and Gaza.

The NSC statement said “past experience” has taught Israel that “terrorist organisations often focus their efforts in neighbouring countries” and warned of possible attempts to target Israeli and Jewish individuals in the UAE, especially around Jewish holidays and Shabbat.

The NSC’s travel alert for the UAE — which remains unchanged at level III — strongly advises against non-essential travel and urges Israeli citizens to “seriously reconsider” visiting the Gulf state.

The Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There was no immediate comment from the UAE’s foreign ministry.

Israel is concerned about retaliatory attacks following its recent military operation against Iran and as it faces mounting international pressure over the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

In March, the UAE sentenced three people to death for the murder of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi who was killed in November in the Gulf country. Such crimes are rare in the UAE, which is largely viewed as one of the safest places in the Middle East.

Gaza invasion, Israel Iran Conflict
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New Pak-US era?
Updated 01 Aug, 2025

New Pak-US era?

This surprise turn in bilateral relations should send a positive signal to foreign investors.
Hasty disqualifications
01 Aug, 2025

Hasty disqualifications

THERE were no surprises here. Earlier this week, four lawmakers associated with the PTI, including the leader of the...
Selfless act
01 Aug, 2025

Selfless act

EVEN in death, some courageously choose to offer others a second chance at life. The recent example of 23-year-old...
Sugar politics
Updated 31 Jul, 2025

Sugar politics

The state has yet again failed to regulate the markets and shield the consumers.
Arbaeen travel ban
31 Jul, 2025

Arbaeen travel ban

THE government’s decision to ban travel to Iraq via Iran by the land route for Arbaeen seems both abrupt and...
Betrayed citizens
31 Jul, 2025

Betrayed citizens

THE measure of a society is how it treats its most vulnerable members — and by that measure, Pakistan is failing...