Six security personnel injured in Bannu quadcopter attack

Ghulam Mursalin Marwat Published August 1, 2025

BANNU: Smoke billows from an alleged terrorist hideout, which was destroyed by security personnel during an intelligence-based operation.—Dawn
LAKKI MARWAT: At least six law enforcement personnel were injured in a quadcopter attack on Miryan police station in Bannu district on Thursday amid an ongoing operation against terrorists in the Nurar area.

A police official said a joint intelligence-based operation was launched by police, security forces and Counter-Terrorism Depar­tment (CTD) commandos targeting terrorists in the Miryan police station area. The operation followed intelligence about the presence of “Fitna al-Khawarij” — the state’s term for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — in the region.

“During the aerial att­a­ck, a quadcopter dropped explosives on the police station, causing an explosion that left two army soldiers, three CTD personnel and one police constable inju­red,” the police official said.

The wounded officers were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital and the Combined Military Hospital in Bannu.

Miryan police station targeted by aerial strike

The official said the ongoing security operation has resulted in the destruction of several terrorist hideouts. Law enforcement personnel have set up barriers and cordons at various points in the area, carrying out raids and strikes on terrorist hideouts.

The operation came after the presence of over 200 terrorists in the Miryan police station area had caused panic among residents of Nurar five days ago. Armed groups of Fitna al-Khawarij militants roamed the streets, forcing local businesses to shut down and prompting civilians to stay indoors, halting all business activity.

“The timely and effective actions of law enforcement have forced the terrorists to flee the area,” the police official said, adding that targeted operations continue to ensure the terrorists are arrested and eliminated.

Residents of the area described the situation as curfew-like, with business activities halted as a result of the security operation. Bazaars and markets were closed and many villagers stayed indoors.

Reports indicated that loudspeakers in local mosques issued warnings in the early hours of Thursday, urging residents to stay at home and cooperate with the security forces conducting the operation.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan confirmed that the region would be purged of terrorists at all costs. He emphasised the police’s commitment to taking firm action against anti-law elements to restore peace to the area. He said terrorists have suffered heavy casualties during ongoing operations.

RPO Khan also visited the hospital to check on the injured personnel and praised their bravery.

The RPO directed the hospital management to ensure high-standard treatment for the inju-red officers.

Published in Dawn, August 1st, 2025

