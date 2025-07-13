E-Paper | July 13, 2025

Bannu police station ‘hit by quadcopter’ for fifth time

Our Correspondent Published July 13, 2025 Updated July 13, 2025 08:22am

LAKKI MARWAT: Ter­rorists used a quadcopter to attack a police station in Miryan, Bannu, on Sat­ur­­day, making it the fifth such attack at the installation in a month, police officials confirmed.

Over the past year, multiple attacks have been reported across KP in which remotely operated quadcopters were used to drop explosives. The military has blamed the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan for these attacks.

In Bannu, the quadcopter dropped ammunition at the Miryan police station building, an official told Dawn.

“The munition fell in the compound of the pol­i­­ce station and did not cau­se any damage,” he claimed.

He said policemen depl­oyed at the station remai­ned safe in the attack.

The cops opened fire at the unmanned quadcopter but failed to hit it due to its high altitude.

It was the fifth quadcopter attack on the same police station in the Miry­­an area during the last month, showing a surge in the use of advanced quadcopter technology by terrorists.

A search operation was launched to arrest the at­­t­ackers and security was be­­efed up across the district.

Attack repulsed

In Lakki Marwat, cops repelled a midnight attack on a police station in the Serai Gambila town.

A police official said around a dozen armed men attacked the police station with light and heavy weapons late Friday night in a bid to take over the building.

“It was a multi-pronged attack as assailants circled the police station and tried to strengthen their position before launching the attack,” he added.

“After an intense exch­ange of fire, the assailants managed to flee the pla­ce,” he claimed, adding that all policemen deployed at the police station remai­ned safe in the attack.

The Serai Gambila poli­­ce station is located along the Peshawar-Karachi High­way near Gambila river.

It has been attacked several times in the past.

KP Inspector General of Poli­­ce Zulfiqar Hameed and Bannu Regional Police Of­­ficer Sajjad Khan lauded cops for “bravely” repulsing the attack and thwarting the terrorists’ plan to breach the police station building.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hybrid worries
Updated 13 Jul, 2025

Hybrid worries

Once elected office is reduced to theatre, useful only for maintaining appearances, it becomes a stage for managing perceptions rather than exercising power.
Bitter taste
13 Jul, 2025

Bitter taste

THE government’s plan to import 350,000 tonnes of sugar, months after allowing the export of more than twice that...
No red lines
13 Jul, 2025

No red lines

THE US’ move to sanction Francesca Albanese, the UN’s Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied...
Gruesome murders
Updated 12 Jul, 2025

Gruesome murders

Long-term security can only be achieved when there is equitable development across Balochistan.
Solar policy
12 Jul, 2025

Solar policy

SOLAR net metering reforms are back in the limelight. On Thursday, Power Minister Awais Leghari announced that he...
New hope
12 Jul, 2025

New hope

EDUCATION shapes the destiny of a nation. Sadly, Pakistan’s public education sector is experiencing a national...