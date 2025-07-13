Bannu police station ‘hit by quadcopter’ for fifth time

LAKKI MARWAT: Ter­rorists used a quadcopter to attack a police station in Miryan, Bannu, on Sat­ur­­day, making it the fifth such attack at the installation in a month, police officials confirmed.

Over the past year, multiple attacks have been reported across KP in which remotely operated quadcopters were used to drop explosives. The military has blamed the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan for these attacks.

In Bannu, the quadcopter dropped ammunition at the Miryan police station building, an official told Dawn.

“The munition fell in the compound of the pol­i­­ce station and did not cau­se any damage,” he claimed.

He said policemen depl­oyed at the station remai­ned safe in the attack.

The cops opened fire at the unmanned quadcopter but failed to hit it due to its high altitude.

It was the fifth quadcopter attack on the same police station in the Miry­­an area during the last month, showing a surge in the use of advanced quadcopter technology by terrorists.

A search operation was launched to arrest the at­­t­ackers and security was be­­efed up across the district.

Attack repulsed

In Lakki Marwat, cops repelled a midnight attack on a police station in the Serai Gambila town.

A police official said around a dozen armed men attacked the police station with light and heavy weapons late Friday night in a bid to take over the building.

“It was a multi-pronged attack as assailants circled the police station and tried to strengthen their position before launching the attack,” he added.

“After an intense exch­ange of fire, the assailants managed to flee the pla­ce,” he claimed, adding that all policemen deployed at the police station remai­ned safe in the attack.

The Serai Gambila poli­­ce station is located along the Peshawar-Karachi High­way near Gambila river.

It has been attacked several times in the past.

KP Inspector General of Poli­­ce Zulfiqar Hameed and Bannu Regional Police Of­­ficer Sajjad Khan lauded cops for “bravely” repulsing the attack and thwarting the terrorists’ plan to breach the police station building.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2025