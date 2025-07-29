E-Paper | July 29, 2025

Karachi police arrest 3 suspects in alleged gang-rape, robbery case

Imtiaz Ali Published July 29, 2025 Updated July 29, 2025 04:43pm

Police on Tuesday arrested three suspects over the alleged gang-rape and robbery of a woman in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi area.

According to a statement by the Malir Police spokesperson Mohammed Imran, “Police arrested three suspects from the Ibrahim Hyderi area based on technical sources and intelligence information.”

The suspects were part of a group involved in the alleged gang-rape and robbery of a woman in the area, the statement said.

“The suspects not only looted gold ornaments, cash and valuables from the house but also allegedly raped the woman,” it added.

During the initial investigation, the suspects confessed to their involvement with two other accomplices, the statement said. “The suspects forcibly removed the woman’s earrings and fled with them,” it added.

Police said that they recovered one loaded pistol from the suspects.

It futher said that raids were being conducted at various locations to arrest the other two members of the gang. The statement continued, “The criminal records of the suspects are being further checked.”

Police said that they were taking legal action and further investigation was underway.

Despite the presence of laws such as Sections 375-A and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which prescribe life imprisonment or death for gang rape and up to 25 years for rape, sexual violence against women remains pervasive.

Earlier this month, police arrested the primary suspect allegedly involved in the gang-rape of a girl in Ittehad Town.

In February, a sessions court sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for raping a minor boy in Lyari.

According to a report by the Sustainable Social Development Organisation, conviction rates remain dismally low, around 0.5 per cent nationwide in 2024 and under 5pc in other studies.

More than 500 women and underage girls were sexually assaulted in Karachi alone during the year 2023, which also saw 4,042 cases of physical assault on them, a police surgeon had told Dawn.com

Violence against women
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A land far, far away

A land far, far away

Arifa Noor
Connected with this is the question about whether or not it is possible to view the political crisis in Balochistan as one which can only be handled through force.

Editorial

Time for Palestine
Updated 29 Jul, 2025

Time for Palestine

The recognition of Palestine is a right owed to a people who have endured generations of occupation, blockade and statelessness.
Farmers’ distress
29 Jul, 2025

Farmers’ distress

THE Pakistan Kissan Ittehad has painted an alarming picture of Pakistan’s agricultural sector, highlighting...
Stem the tide
29 Jul, 2025

Stem the tide

THE statistics are sobering. Despite frantic efforts to contain its spread, the tally of polio cases this year has...
Vision for reforms
Updated 28 Jul, 2025

Vision for reforms

Every chief justice has, in recent years, attempted to reform their institution, but these efforts have failed to deliver a robust justice system for ordinary citizens.
Climate and poverty
28 Jul, 2025

Climate and poverty

CLIMATE change can no longer be viewed merely as an environmental problem; it is now driving up poverty, a new World...
New party in UK
28 Jul, 2025

New party in UK

BRITISH politician Jeremy Corbyn’s announcement of a new political party marks a critical juncture in British...